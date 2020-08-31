Stevie Awards cites BPI cybersecurity awareness program

The Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) was recently accorded a Stevie Award for its online cybersecurity awareness program dubbed #BPIcybersecuriTips: Championing Cybersecurity Awareness, in the 2020 Asia Pacific Stevie Awards.

BPI head for corporate affairs Owen Cammayo

The bank was recognized for Innovation in Community Relations or Public Service Communications and for Innovation in the Use of Social Media, both under the Innovation in Communications category.

BPI said the program is part of its commitment to educate its clients and the general public with relevant information to protect themselves from potential cyber scams.

“It is our commitment to do right by our clients, at all times,” said Owen Cammayo, BPI head for corporate affairs. “Keeping them aware and arming them with practical knowledge and tips on cybersecurity is essential, especially in this time of COVID-19 when many are working from home and spending majority of their time on the internet. It is also imperative that everyone, both the bank and the clients, is well informed, vigilant, and responsible when doing financial transactions online.”

Throughout the #BPIcybersecuriTips information drive, BPI released various content including infographics, GIFs, videos, and articles to inform the public about phishing schemes and provide tips on how to be cyber safe.

BPI said the high reach and engagement that the campaign generated resulted in clients and even non-clients actively reporting phishing emails they received. In 2019, the Bank has received 3,816 reports through social media pages regarding phishing emails, calls, and SMS. This also helped the Bank to take down 1,429 phishing sites in 2019, from 30 in 2016.

Established in 2002, the Stevie Awards is one of the world’s premier business awards. For the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards program, several organizations from 29 nations in the region were recognized for their positive contributions through innovative and transformative programs.