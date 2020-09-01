Shopee signals start of Christmas season with ‘9.9 Super Shopping Day’

Mobile e-commerce firm Shopee has started the countdown to its annual signature shopping event, the 9.9 Super Shopping Day, with the return of brand ambassador Jose Mari Chan.

Jose Mari Chan’s return is part of Shopee’s “hyper-localized approach” to strengthen its engagement with Filipinos . The iconic singer’s capability to connect with the people resonates closely with Shopee’s vision in bridging and uniting the community especially during this pandemic. As Shopee’s brand ambassador, Chan will work on a wide range of initiatives for the 9.9 Super Shopping Day, aimed at providing users an engaging and high-quality shopping experience as e-commerce continues to gain greater significance in people’s lives.

“Jose Mari Chan has remained a beloved icon and face of the Philippines’ Christmas holiday throughout the years, and is a well-loved figure who brings out togetherness among the Filipino community. We hope that the 9.9 Super Shopping Day will foster a deeper sense of community with our sellers, brands, and users as we provide them the best shopping experience,” said Martin Yu, associate director at Shopee Philippines.

Chan will appear on various Shopee initiatives which includes the TikTok-inspired 9.9 Super Shopping Day TV commercial and other numerous 9.9 engagements across social media. Users can watch out for:

Exclusive Shopee and Jose Mari Chan themed Zoom backgrounds available for download on Shopee’s Facebook.

JMC Mini games on Facebook and Instagram for the chance to win Shopee vouchers

Highly engaging and entertaining JMC tweets on Shopee’s Twitter.

JMC’s official TikTok account (@MrJoseMariChan) where users can get an exclusive look at his mini vlogs, dance videos of him doing the “Whoa,” and many more

From September 1 to 15, Shopee will hold the Shopee 9.9 Super Dance Challenge where participants must submit a video of them recreating the 9.9 Jose Mari Chan’s TV commercial to get a chance to win ₱99,000. Users can upload their submissions to this link.

Shopee users can countdown to 9.9 Super Shopping Day from September 1 to September 8. Here are some “super themed” days with 24 hours of limited deals to look forward to:

Super Free Shipping Day happening on September 1, with free shipping on special shops with up to 20% cashback with no minimum spend.

Super Flash Sale Day happening on September 2 with free shipping on flash deals as low as P99 happening 12 times that day.

Super Games Day happening on September 7 with an upgraded coin pool worth P1,000,000 for all Shopee games

Super Vouchers Day happening on September 8 with over P9,900 worth of vouchers to be given away

On September 9, users can look forward to a 9.9 TV special featuring leading celebrities like Chan, Catriona Grey, Ai-Ai delas Alas, and a 24 hours of super shopping deals. Here are some key highlights: