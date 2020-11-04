Oppo debuts Reno4 Z 5G smartphone in PH

The new 5G-powered device from Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has officially been announced and priced in the Philippines. The Oppo Reno4 Z 5G is basically a rebranded A92s since it sports a similar MediaTek Dimensity 800 chip, quad-camera setup, and battery capacity. And while the older A92s comes in two RAM/ROM configurations, the Reno4 Z 5G will only arrive in a single 8GB+128GB version.

The device introduces the 5G network DNA to the Reno series, and is the brand’s first mid-premium offering that is 5G-capable in the country. For its segment, its local competition includes gaming phone Black Shark 3, the Poco F2 Pro, and the Huawei Nova 7 series.

“With the constant advancement of 5G in the Philippines, Oppo is also working closely with the local networks to bring to life the most advanced connectivity experience for all the Filipinos. The introduction of Oppo Reno4 Z 5G is just the beginning of the many more 5G devices we will be introducing in the country,” said Oppo Philippines marketing director Raymond Xia.

The Oppo Reno4 Z 5G is equipped with a 48MP rear camera setup and dual 16MP+2MP punch-hole sensors in front. For a mid-premium price, it can only capture 4K quality videos at 30 frames per second. It also has a small 2MP macro shooter, and an unnecessary 2MP depth sensor.

Users will also have to face a trade-off with a larger punch hole onscreen for a slightly better bokeh effect for front-facing shots. The 4000mAh battery is also paired with 18W charging capacity only compared to other brands that offer faster charging speeds at lower prices.

Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, NFC functionality, an old Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, a hybrid dual SIM tray, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device will run on ColorOS 7.1 out of the box.

The Reno4 Z 5G comes in two colorways — Ink Black and Dew White. It retails for P20,990 exclusively on Smart and Globe Telecom postpaid plans, with a Rock space EB51 Earbuds freebie.