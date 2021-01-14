Samsung unveils slew of new IoT, lifestyle products at CES 2021

Samsung Electronics shared its latest innovations during a virtual presser at the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), all of which are centered on AI and interconnectivity between home and lifestyle technology.

Although the set of products are similar to the type released every year, Samsung is focusing on the appliances and similar technology that rose in demand during the pandemic – televisions, smart fridges, Chromebooks, and smartphones.

In the brand’s Bespoke series, an appliance that allows consumers to customize the type, color and material, the new Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex gives more freedom with the FlexZone feature that allows users to switch compartments between refrigerator and freezer modes.

Aside from a wider range of customized food management options, the 4-Door Flex also features a brand-new Beverage Center with an Autofill Water Pitcher, the Flex Crisper veggie boxes with temperature control through Samsung’s SmartThings app, separate and customizable Triple Cooling, Metal Cooling, and Precise Cooling.

Samsung also made the new 110-inch Micro LED official at CES 2021. Also known as “the Wall”, the display was first introduced back in 2018 as a system of configurable modules. For the first time, the product will be available in a traditional TV form, removing the need for further installation and calibration.

“As consumers rely on their televisions for more functions than ever, we are incredibly excited to bring the 110” Micro LED to the commercial market. Samsung Micro LED is going to redefine what premium at-home experiences mean for consumers around the world,” said Jonghee Han, president of visual display business at Samsung Electronics.

The brand used a new surface mount technology for the product to make the technology easier to install and manufacture. Before, mass production of Micro LED was impossible for a screen as small as 110” with simple home installation.

The 110” Micro LED will also feature a bezel-less Infinity Screen design, a four-way viewing option called “4Vue”, a Micro AI processor for 4K HDR content optimization, the Majestic sound system that delivers 5.1 channel sound without a need for an external speaker, and Object Tracking Sound Pro.

Samsung’s lineup of five lifestyle TVs was also announced on CES 2021 — The Frame, The Premiere, The Sero, The Serif, and The Terrace. Both the Frame and the Premiere also claimed the Innovation Award at CES 2021.

The Frame made its debut in 2017 and now adds more customizability compared to its predecessor. It displays artworks when idle, can be displayed either vertically or horizontally, and offers five options for paint job, stands, and frames.

The Premiere made its official appearance last year – a triple laser projector that delivers 4K quality videos, Ultra short throw, and HDR 10+ functionality. It now comes with an all-in-one Sound on-board for dynamic audio, and can produce a 130” screen at a wall that is just 4.4” away.

The Sero is likened to a mobile phone screen, built for horizontal and vertical content. The 43” display comes with an integrated motorized mount that can sync with a Samsung Galaxy phone’s orientation, and 4.1 channel 60W sound experience.

The QLED Serif features an angular bezel co-created by French designer Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec that enables the display to be mounted anywhere, or simply freestanding with its bezel. Meanwhile, the Terrace brings the more conventional TV design, except that it is designed for outdoor use – able to withstand dust, rain, and temperature changes.

Other products introduced by Samsung at CES 2021 include an automatic meal planner for Samsung SmartThings, a smart trainer for this year’s Samsung TVs, a vacuum cleaner with object recognition technology and 3D sensors, and a mobility aide exoskeleton.

“At Samsung, we are always looking for ways to build a better, more sustainable future,” said Sandeep Rana, senior manager for environmental sustainability at Samsung. “With a focus on the environment, people and society, we will continue to provide our consumers with responsible tools and technologies to address our challenges today and enable a better future for all.”