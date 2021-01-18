HMD Global launches its cheapest 4G Android Go smartphone

Back in 2019, HMD Global decided to revive the Nokia C series starting with the Nokia C1 – a 3G smartphone that was targeted for users who needed to be eased in from feature phones. Following the launch of the C1, on March last year, the Nokia C2 was introduced as its 4G-powered predecessor.

Now, HMD Global saw fit to name its cheapest 4G smartphone the Nokia C1 Plus – a decent entry level device that runs on Android Go, Google’s OS for smartphones with less than 2GB of memory and comes with its own “lite” versions of applications.

Announced globally on December 15 last year, the Nokia C1 Plus manages to provide an adequate amount of function despite its low price. In real world scenarios, the C1 Plus is a good replacement or backup phone option for consumers. It features a completely polycarbonate body, an average capacity 2500mAh battery, rear and front-facing cameras, and even face unlock for security.

“The Nokia C1 was extremely successful in its mission to bring a great smartphone experience and make that first step to a smartphone that is truly accessible to all. With next-generation connectivity already out there, operators across the world are optimising their offerings, and 4G is being adapted as the new baseline, leaving many 2G and 3G markets vulnerable to uncertainty,” said Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer and vice president of HMD Global, North America.

Sarvikas added that durability is synonymous with the Nokia smartphone brand, and the same goes for the Nokia C1 Plus. This smartphone is powered by the same platform seen on the previous Nokia 1 Plus and Nokia 1.3, and is currently going up against entries from Ulefone, Alcatel, and Samsung.

“In a true testimony to this quality, our latest Android Go edition smartphone comes with a powerful front-facing flash, a large, crisp screen and HDR imaging in a durable, stylish package with an all-day battery. Building on the success of its predecessors with 4G, the Nokia C1 Plus takes full advantage of what Android 10 Go edition can offer, making it our lowest-cost 4G smartphone yet.”

Other features of the Nokia C1 Plus include dual sim option, 1.4 GHz clocking speed, around 200 pixels-per-inch density, a dedicated microSD slot, 16GB of storage, 720p quality recording at 30 frames-per-second for both rear and front camera modules, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and microUSB 2.0.

Currently, this smartphone is available exclusively on Shopee for P3,590. It will then begin availability on Nokia kiosks and retail stores nationwide starting this January 25. Although the global version comes in two color variants, only the blue paintjob is available in the country.