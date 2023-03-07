Honor expands portfolio with budget ‘powerbank-like’ smartphone

Since the inception of Honor as Huawei’s sub-brand in 2013, the state-owned consumer technology manufacturer has continued to deliver price-conscious smartphone primarily to the Asian markets – from the very first Honor 3C to the Honor X7a.

This sub-P10,000 model retails for P7,990 and comes with free Honor Earbuds valued at P1,590. The cheaper Honor X7a follows in the footsteps of last year’s Honor X7 which precedes the release of the brand marketing manager Honor X6.

Versus its predecessors, the Honor X7a features a larger screen real estate, the brand’s latest Magic user interface (UI) built on top of Android version 12, the MediaTek Helio G37 processor designed for entry-level gaming units, a camera system that combines the 50MP of the X6 and the dedicated wide shooter of the X7, and a larger 6000mAh battery now with wired reverse charging functionality.

“Honor is very passionate to release new innovations that answers the Filipino needs. In this fast-paced world, we sometimes forget to charge our phones and often drain our batteries on a normal day that’s why Honor created a ‘powerbank-like’ smartphone… with a three-day battery life,” said Joepy Libo-on, Honor Philippines brand marketing manager.

Among all the X-series smartphones offered by Honor, Libo-on says that the battery life equipped on the Honor X7a is one of the largest capacities the brand has delivered throughout its history.

She explained that the energy efficiency and endurance of the Honor X7a can be attributed to the unit’s smart power-saving technology that optimizes power consumption, and even garnering a 3 ½ day battery autonomy performance as tested by benchmarking platform DxOMark.

“Versus other smartphones in the same price range, Honor X7a can actually last up to 34 hours of audio calling, 42 hours of social media browsing, 29 hours of music streaming, and of course, 22 hours of continuous video playback on a single full charge. Truly, the Honor X7a is a reliable companion for users who are constantly on-the-go,” she added.

One notable breakthrough that Honor was able to achieve with the Honor X7a model is providing a large capacity battery inside a thin and lightweight chassis, made possible via high density cells.

Additionally, the longevity of the battery cells is also highlighted by the brand and can maintain an above 80% battery health even after three years of use.

The Honor X7a also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and power button, a 6.74-inch TFT LCD display with a 90Hz screen refresh rated and TÜV Rheinland low blue light certified rating, a quad-camera setup, 128GB storage capacity, an eBook mode, app lock, magazine lock screen, a sports health platform, and a dedicated payment protection center.

“After the massive hit of Honor X9a 5G, we want to introduce to you the new Honor X7a. With a three-day battery life, people can do more and be more using this new smartphone. At a very affordable price, Honor X7a offers quality and premium experience,” Honor Philippines VP Stephen Cheng said in a statement.

There are three colors that the Honor X7a arrives in: Titanium Silver, Ocean Blue, and Midnight Black. For P7,990, the device can be purchased via physical Honor kiosks, Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok Shop.