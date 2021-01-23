IPRA Philippines opens year with ‘Communitalks’ webinar

The field of public relations has always been influenced — and will always influence — the world around it. And after a whirlwind of a year, one cannot help but ask, “where do we go from here?” Now more than ever, people are coming to terms with the importance of effective and responsible communication.

This year, IPRA Philippines — the local chapter of the International Public Relations Association, the leading global network for Public Relations professionals — kicks off the new year with a first-in-a-series webinar entitled, “Communitalks 1: Communication Trends in 2021 and Beyond.”

Elena “Jingjing” Villanueva-Romero, president for IPRA Philippines Chapter, explains how “Communitalks” aims to give participants valuable insights into the growing influence of public relations in various fields.

“The objective of the webinar is to inform PR professionals, policy-makers, decision-makers in business and industry, in government and in the academe, on how to future-proof their organizations and move forward given the onslaught of uncertainties,” Villanueva-Romero said.

This year’s webinar will be led by IPRA president Philippe Borremans, an independent Public Relations consultant specializing in Emergency Risk and Crisis Communication. His works also include strategic communications projects for epidemic and pandemic preparedness for international organizations like the World Health Organization.

“Communitalks” will also bring together five distinguished Communications and PR professionals to share how their experience in the past year has equipped them to face 2021 with optimism and confidence.

The panel of speakers include DOST-Science and Technology Information Institute (STII) director Richard Pomar Burgos; APR-IABC fellow Ritzi Villarico-Ronquillo; president and CEO of Buensalido PR and Communications, Joy Lumawig-Buensalido; and assistant vice president and head of advocacy and marketing for Maynilad, Abigail Ho-Torres.

In his keynote, Borremans is set to cover trends, key priorities, and changes that will influence internal and external communications in the months to come.

Burgos is set to discuss valuable lessons in public relations from a government agency’s point-of-view while Villarico-Ronquillo will talk about emerging technology and tools to capture niche opportunities across multiple channels. Meanwhile, Lumawig-Buensalido is poised to fill participants in on how her agency adapted to the pandemic and evolved into a stronger and more agile team. Finally, Ho-Torres will share her perspective on the importance and impact of sustainable business practices and CSR in the current social environment.

The webinar will be held on January 28, 2021, 4-6PM and is now open for registration via this link. For more information, visit the IPRA Philippines Facebook page.