Donny Pangilinan portrays esports gamer in ‘GG’ movie

In the movie “GG”, actor Donny Pangilinan goes out of his comfort zone by portraying Seth, an introverted gamer who plays for a rookie esports team while experiencing various personal challenges.

Directed by Prime Cruz, “GG” or “Good Game” is produced by Mediaworks, Cignal Entertainment, and Create Cinema and distributed by ABS-CBN’s Star Cinema. The film showcases Acer and Predator gaming products as the official PC partner.

“GG” is the country’s first full-length movie that delves into the world of professional esports.

“It really made me respect more professional gamers and how much hard work they put into it. It’s really a real profession; it shouldn’t be taken lightly,” said Donny, who is an Acer Philippines brand ambassador.

“GG” is also a family affair for Donny. It marks the first time Donny and his mom, Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan, appear onscreen together. Donny’s dad, Anthony Pangilinan, owns Mediaworks, while his sister, Hannah, also co-wrote and co-produced the movie.

The film’s cast includes Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan, Boots Anson-Roa, Baron Geisler, Gold Aceron, Igi Boy Flores, Kaleb Ong, Johannes Risler, and Icebox. Anthony Pangilinan, Jake Ejercito, Kim Atienza, Bigboy Cheng, Jake San Diego, Nicole Borromeo, and John Arcilla also made special appearances in the movie.