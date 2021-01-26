Oppo PH intros free door-to-door repair service in NCR

To provide repair service that is hassle-free and safe in the time of pandemic, smartphone brand Oppo has launched its door-to-door service in the country, particularly in the National Capital Region (NCR).

All Oppo smartphone users in NCR can avail of the free door-to-door delivery repair service to/from SM Manila, SM North, Novaliches, Alabang, Ayala Manila, Bay and Marikina Service Centers.

“Oppo is always finding ways to cater to the needs of our smartphone users. Our latest Door-to-Door service is part of our commitment to give Oppo users the best after-sales service that we can offer especially during this trying time by bringing safety and convenience to their doorstep,” said Aaron Guevarra, assistant director for after sales at Oppo Philippines.

Visit Oppo’s official website to check for the Metro Manila Service Center nearest you and make sure to call or message the Facebook messenger of the nearest service center to you. Once confirmed, an Oppo representative will then proceed to collect, repair and return your gadget, assisting you throughout the whole process.