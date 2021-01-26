Oppo PH intros free door-to-door repair service in NCR

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

To provide repair service that is hassle-free and safe in the time of pandemic, smartphone brand Oppo has launched its door-to-door service in the country, particularly in the National Capital Region (NCR).

All Oppo smartphone users in NCR can avail of the free door-to-door delivery repair service to/from SM Manila, SM North, Novaliches, Alabang, Ayala Manila, Bay and Marikina Service Centers.

“Oppo is always finding ways to cater to the needs of our smartphone users. Our latest Door-to-Door service is part of our commitment to give Oppo users the best after-sales service that we can offer especially during this trying time by bringing safety and convenience to their doorstep,” said Aaron Guevarra, assistant director for after sales at Oppo Philippines.

Visit Oppo’s official website to check for the Metro Manila Service Center nearest you and make sure to call or message the Facebook messenger of the nearest service center to you. Once confirmed, an Oppo representative will then proceed to collect, repair and return your gadget, assisting you throughout the whole process.

Facebook Comments

Related posts:

  1. Oppo takes part in OPM celebration in 2018 UP Fair weekend
  2. Oppo ranks 2nd in Southeast Asia with double-digit growth in 2017
  3. Oppo, Shopee ramp up value deals with exclusive F7 package
  4. Oppo PH extends service warranty amid Covid-19 lockdown

Join Our Newsletter! Zero spam, unsubscribe anytime!






Latest Posts

Archives