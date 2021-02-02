GOMO offers promo sale of ‘No Expiry Data’ on Feb. 2 to 4

GOMO, the game-changing telco brand, gives users a 5G-ready SIM with 25GB of No Expiry Data. This 2.2, the brand takes it even further with the launch of the special GOMO 2.2 promo sale of 30GB No Expiry Data for P299 from February 2-4, 2021.

During the sale, customers can get 5GB more of No Expiry Data for the same price. New customers can buy the 5G-ready SIM with 30GB of data while existing users can purchase an additional 30GB of No Expiry Data for just P299.

The promo is available on all of GOMO purchase platforms. Customers can buy through the GOMO website, GOMO app, official GOMO Lazada or Shopee Store, through GLife on the GCash App, or on GrabMart through the Grab app. GrabMart offers same-day delivery in select Metro Manila areas.

GOMO officially launched in 2020 with their #WeDontStop campaign, encouraging users to break free and continue doing what they love. Since the campaign began, GOMO has disrupted the market with game-changing innovations including a fully digital experience, no expiry data, and their ‘Mo Creds giving users more ways to enjoy their data.

The telco brand also launched exclusive concerts, an artist series, and fun virtual events free for everyone to enjoy.

“With GOMO, we strive to make things simple so that we can do more,” shared Eric Tanbauco, head of GOMO. “Between making GOMO SIMs more accessible, launching promos and sales, and creating innovative and unique executions and collaborations, we’ve really only just begun.”