MSI dangles laptop deals for ‘Year of the Ox’

Laptop maker MSI is welcoming the “Year of the Ox” with great laptop deals offered until February 28, 2021. Buyers can save up to P13,500.00 on select high-power gaming and productivity laptops plus P8,250.00 worth of freebies.

Get your hands on MSI’s GF, GL, Bravo, and Modern Series and be empowered to be more productive and creative without costing too much.

The promised high-end core gaming feature and sleek design of GL Series can accompany anyone on any workload. From gaming to graphics and video editing, this powerhouse series is up to the task with its hefty graphic card and processor, the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GDDR6 and Intel core i7-10750H. On top of that performance, you get to save us much as P13,500.00.

MSI GL Series

The GF Series is the best thin and light laptop anyone could carry anywhere, featuring a 1.86 kg weight with a 21.7 mm built. Despite its sleek framework, users can expect heavy-duty performance mixed with mobility and great aesthetics from this high-end series. With savings starting at P6,745.00, the GF series might just be the hardware that meets your needs and budget.

MSI GF Series

Ignition of advanced processors, graphics, visuals, and smooth performance through the AMD Ryzen processor and Radeon RX graphics from the Bravo Series can take you to new heights by delivering the best quality user experience. Get this out-of-this-world experience while saving up to P8,495.00.

MSI Bravo Series

The Modern Series is engineered to withstand the high demands of everyday use. It combines high-performance with versatility with the newest 11th generation Intel and AMD RYZEN 4000 series processor making it one of the best laptops for work and light gaming.

MSI Modern Series

Take advantage of the promotion and get exclusive MSI freebies and merchandise like mouse, headsets, and lootbox with every purchase of these amazing deals.