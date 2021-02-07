Fuji Xerox PH unveils 21 multifunction devices and printers

Fuji Xerox Philippines ushered in 2021 with 21 new multifunction devices and printers, which are designed to adapt to the new normal with contactless technology, cloud services, and state-of-the-art security to protect users from risks and threats.

With 78 percent of cloud-based workers stating that the most important capability in devices used for work is the ability to fix issues without losing productivity, the new models includes digital conversion for document automation of business process and advancements in user-friendly interface.

Fuji Xerox said the new devices are anchored on four pillars:

360° Data Security — The new products encompass measures to ensure protection: from secure scanning to ceasing unauthorized access, as well as audit trails to monitor devices in real-time.

Carefree Management — In addition to Fuji Xerox's service teams and remote support, the new ApeosPort series offer Remote Device Health Check providing predictive device management using data obtained from devices to anticipate and mitigate probable faults, to improve overall device effectiveness and lower unplanned downtime.

End-to-End Automated Workflow — By seamlessly connecting with a host of solutions, the new Fuji Xerox ApeosPort series support business process automation from archiving digitalized documents to simple distribution.

Borderless Workspace — Fuji Xerox's mobile solutions and cloud connectivity to be used with the new ApeosPort and DocuPrint series support workstyle changes, providing prints on-the-go while promoting remote working and collaboration.

“For businesses to thrive, workflow efficiency is key,” said Mutsuki Tomono, president and CEO of Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific Pte Ltd. “The launch of the new models highlights Fuji Xerox’s commitment to constantly challenge ourselves to innovate and address the evolving needs of businesses, especially during the unprecedented pandemic, to support them for the new norm of working.”