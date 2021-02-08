Globe localizes digital care for customers via Viber communities

With many Filipinos building online communities to transact and communicate, Globe Telecom said it is localizing Viber communities to deliver a targeted and more focused servicing. This includes addressing queries, recommending self-service channels, and offering products that are relevant to the community.

According to the latest data from Hootsuite and WeAreSocial, 80.7% of the Philippine population are on social media, with 65.4% using it to learn more about and communicate with brands. Viber is one of the instant messaging platforms popularly utilized by consumers.

Globe said it is making itself more pervasive and present in Viber communities to address the demand swell among its 78.2-million mobile subscribers and over 3.4 million broadband customers.

Globe customers can now reach out to each other more instantly through these Viber communities:

Globe-At-Home Postpaid and Globe-At-Home Prepaid WiFi — These communities provide broadband customers with information such as troubleshooting guide, steps on how to update an account, newest promos, among others. Both communities have already been verified by Viber and have a total of almost 8,000 members as of January 2020.

Residential Communities — Globe has also partnered with residential groups in Metro Manila to address customers’ needs through two-way communications. One of these communities is the Valenzuela City group, which aims to support 16,000 Globe-At-Home customers in the city.

The communities provide real-time agent support from 8 AM to 6 PM daily. Outside these hours, customers may still report their concerns via an online form and a Globe representative will get in touch with them. Globe now manages 32 communities with a total of about 18,000 members.

“It is important that we are where our customers are, and Viber is among these channels. By creating Viber Communities, we are able to focus on the needs of specific groups of customers and show our care in a personalized manner,” said Beck Eclipse, Globe’s chief customer experience officer.

Globe said it will roll out more Viber communities in the coming months and introduce new features that will enhance customers’ experience with the channel.