HPE Proliant MicroServer Gen10 Plus built for local SMEs

In this data-driven era, businesses of all sizes need a modern IT infrastructure to provide customers with better digital experiences and offer employees with the flexibility and freedom to work anywhere they want.

The HPE Proliant MicroServer Gen10 Plus is an entry-level server designed to meet the expectations of small and medium-sized businesses who want to modernize IT without the high-cost of technology. Delivering enterprise-quality, reliability, intelligence, and security, the HPE Proliant MicroServer Gen10 plus has been reimagined to provide the right compute for SMBs.

Now in its smaller, sleeker, and more powerful form, the HPE Proliant MicroServer Gen10 Plus is available in Intel Xeon or Pentium processors giving it twice the performance of the previous model. With a smaller footprint, its size is just of an average hardcover book making it perfect for limited spaces and it can be set up horizontally or vertically.

The Gen10 Plus supports HPE iLO 5 embedded server management, vastly simplifying day-to-day tasks and enabling remote access and management. It also supports HPE Silicon Root of Trust technology, with built-in features making the HPE Proliant Gen10 the world’s most secure industry-standard servers. For added peace of mind, HPE InfoSight optimizes performance to predict and prevent problems. Plus, the HPE Rapid Setup wizard makes deploying this server a piece of cake.

Modernize your IT with the affordable and power-packed HPE Proliant MicroServer Gen10 Plus. Contact VSTECS Phils. Inc. at marketing_promos@msi-ecs.ph for promos, pricing, and availability or you may also check the HPE Product Portfolio here.