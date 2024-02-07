Menlo Security appoints VST-ECS as PH distributor

Technology distribution company VST-ECS has announced its appointment as authorized distributor of Menlo Security in the Philippines.

The strategic partnership aims to address the pressing challenges surrounding browser security, a critical aspect in today’s digital landscape.

In the evolving digital landscape, the Web browser has emerged as the most widely used enterprise application. The distributed nature of work, facilitated by Web applications and Software as a Service (SaaS) platforms, empowers a hybrid workforce, decentralized partner networks, and distributed supply chains. However, this shift to the browser has not gone unnoticed by threat actors.

According to a recent Forrester report, enterprise employees spend a staggering 75% of their device time in the Web browser. Unfortunately, this has made the browser a prime target for threat actors seeking easy access to networks.

The Verizon 2022 Data Breach Investigation Report (DBIR) reveals that Web applications and email, primarily accessed via Web browsers, constitute the primary attack vectors in security breaches, accounting for over 80% of incidents.

Despite billions spent on cybersecurity annually, the Web browser remains the least protected attack surface in the enterprise. Traditional network and endpoint security solutions fall short in providing complete visibility and control over browser-based threats, creating a significant security gap.

Menlo Security addresses this critical gap by providing complete end-to-end visibility into all Web traffic, coupled with dynamic policy controls.

Unlike traditional security measures that rely on signatures or AI trained on network-based telemetry, Menlo Security offers a cloud-based browser security service designed to stop malware and phishing attacks effectively.

“The VSTECS Philippines and Menlo Security partnership marks an exciting chapter in the fight against cyber threats in the Philippines,” said Stephanie Boo, senior vice president for international sales of Asia Pacific and EMEA at Menlo Security.

“Together, we are poised to revolutionize the cybersecurity landscape by combining Menlo Security’s cutting-edge Enterprise Browser Security solutions with VST ECS Philippines’ unparalleled distribution expertise. This collaborative effort will undoubtedly deliver immense value to our customers and partners, enabling us to collectively address the ever-evolving threat landscape with confidence and precision.”

Jimmy D. Go, president and CEO, VSTECS Phils. Inc., said: “We are thrilled to announce our distributorship of Menlo Security in the Philippines. In an era where the Web browser serves as the gateway to the digital world, the need for robust browser security has never been more crucial. With Menlo Security, we are excited to present a solution that not only secures browsing but also curbs cyber threats from malicious links.”

“This partnership marks a significant milestone for VST ECS as we continue our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions to businesses in the Philippines. Finally, there is a comprehensive and effective solution to address the security gaps in Web browsing, allowing organizations to navigate the digital landscape with confidence,” Go said.

He added: “As we embrace this partnership, we look forward to empowering businesses, enhancing cybersecurity measures, and ensuring a safer digital experience for our valued clients.”