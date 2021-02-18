Poly intros speakerphones for professional-quality audio to homes, offices

Audio equipment maker Poly has unveiled the Poly Sync Family, a new line of smart, USB, and Bluetooth speakerphone that use proprietary microphone technology to track the talker, not the noise.

The Poly Sync 20, Poly Sync 40, and Poly Sync 60 speakerphones are designed to enable today’s need to work from anywhere – whether that’s a remote work location at home or a conference room in the office.

Poly Sync speakerphone’s USB and Bluetooth connectivity options offer flexibility, while its intelligent microphones can detect voices throughout the room to enable crisp audio quality for both work and entertainment. For seamless voice integration, users can connect the Poly Sync speakerphones to their Siri or Google voice assistant.

“More workers in the Philippines are adopting a hybrid working model – splitting their time working from the office and from home,” said Samir Sayed, managing director for Asean and Korea at Poly.

“The Poly Sync family offers flexibility and caters to the needs of this growing hybrid workforce no matter where they work from, delivering an enterprise-grade experience that enhances productivity for every work style.”

Poly Sync 20 is certified for Microsoft Teams. The Microsoft Teams version of the Poly Sync 20 incorporates a dedicated Teams button so the Teams app can be launched with a tap.

Poly also has one of the largest product portfolios for the Zoom platform, and Poly Sync 20 is among the first to receive Zoom’s Personal USB Speakerphone certification.

Poly Sync 20 & Poly Sync 20+

The Poly Sync 20 and Poly Sync 20+ speakerphones are sounding three-in-one devices — it’s a personal speakerphone, a portable music speaker, and a smartphone charger all in one.

Advanced digital signal processing algorithms ensure both sides of the call can be heard clearly, simultaneously, and a programmable button allows users to personalize their Poly Sync 20 with their favorite functions like music pause/play or voice assistant – all with a single touch. The Poly Sync 20+ includes a BT600 USB adapter for Bluetooth connectivity options.

Poly Sync 40

The Poly Sync 40 speakerphone features bigger sound than the Poly Sync 20, with microphones that allow for greater pickup range as well as the convenient smartphone charging capabilities to support today’s hybrid work environments. The user can choose to wirelessly daisy chain two units to adapt and expand the reach within varied conference room sizes. Poly Sync 40 features a long-lasting battery with up to 20 hours of talk time and the automatic Bluetooth unpairing option allows users to quickly disconnect Bluetooth devices after a meeting.

Poly Sync 60

The Poly Sync 60, the largest speakerphone in the Poly Sync Family, incorporates all of the features in the Poly Sync 20 and Poly Sync 40, but is designed for larger meeting spaces and conference rooms.

With a six-microphone array and intelligent LED features, the device can automatically track voices within the meeting room and adapt to make sure the other end of the call has a great audio experience.

With its two large built-in speakers, the Poly Sync 60 easily fills the room with rich, crystal clear audio. Connect a USB video camera to the device for complete AV connectivity.

While the Poly Sync Family offers solutions for workers in any location, they also help IT managers who can oversee and improve workforce fleet deployment and allow remote management of Poly Sync devices. This service is sold separately.

Availability