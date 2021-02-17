Gokongwei-led data analytics firm partners with NielsenIQ to offer personalized shopping experience

Data Analytics Ventures Inc. (DAVI), a business unit of JG Summit Holdings, and NielsenIQ, a global measurement company, have announced a strategic alliance in the use of big data analytics to provide customized and relevant product offers to Robinsons Rewards loyalty members.

A first in the Philippines, the collaboration introduces an Advanced Analytics Platform that will uncover insights about market demands and transactions to help improve shopping experience. Through data-driven decisions, the platform will lead to identifying the right price, promotional campaigns, and product assortment to provide better value for Robinsons loyalty members.

“To widen our understanding of the swiftly changing Filipino consumer behavior, we have to go deeper into shopper insights. Through loyalty data, we are able to understand the spending habits of our shoppers and connect the dots to identify new programs to enrich our customer’s lives. These insights can immediately be acted upon through personalized campaigns tailored for specific individuals,” said Jojo Malolos, chief executive officer of DAVI. “Through data analytics, Robinsons is able to go beyond giving rewards points; it will be able to provide customized and relevant offers to its shoppers.”

In addition, the use of new data analysis tools allows retailers like Robinsons Supermarket to work with manufacturers and brands in growing fast moving consumer goods categories in its stores.

“The Advanced Analytics Platform is being rolled out with clients around the region including Thailand and Hong Kong. The AAP provides deep insights into shopper behavior over time — all calculated over time. We are thrilled to be able to introduce the platform to the Philippines with DAVI, and to put shoppers at the heart of decision making to drive growth for Robinsons and brands alike,” stated Alex Morgan, executive director of NielsenIQ Consumer Intelligence in Asia.

The Advanced Analytics Platform uses easy-to-read dashboards, text summaries, and online help to enable users to gain maximum insight and productivity sourced from DAVI’s data hub. The solution is designed for collaboration, allowing Robinsons and brands to better understand how to add value to shoppers. Internal mail and presentation modes also make it easier and faster to share insights and align on actions.