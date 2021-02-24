BPI Foundation rolls out first AI-powered ‘FinEd’ mobile game

BPI Foundation, the social responsibility arm of the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), launched on Wednesday, Feb. 24, its first mobile game called “Breakthrough: The Financial Choices We Make”.

The first-of-its-kind financial education (FinEd) app aims to educate more Filipinos about personal finance in an entertaining and informative manner.

BPI Foundation executive director Owen Cammayo said the game will sharpen one’s financial awareness, understanding, and judgment by introducing basic to complex financial concepts such as saving, budgeting, retirement planning, insurance, debt management, and investment.

“Proper financial understanding helps us make informed decisions. It helps us manage our money in good times and especially in bad times, just like this ongoing pandemic,” said Cammayo.

“Aligned with our commitment to empower and enable our fellow Filipinos with financial knowledge, the intention is to make learning about personal financial concepts more accessible, enjoyable, and effective,” he added.

Cammayo said the development of the app is also the Foundation’s response to the World Bank’s study recommending the use of edutainment as a form of teaching financial concepts to the public.

“We hope to engage and help shape the proper mindset and behavior of the general Filipino public when it comes to financial decision-making.”

“Breakthrough” is a board game played through an app that allows players to test their skills in personal finance and show how financial choices affect their daily lives.

Going against AI opponents, players roll the dice to travel around the digital board. They will encounter common life events at every turn, and make “adulting” decisions that could affect their score. Should they save? Go on a vacation? Invest in stocks? Get insurance?

Throughout the game, players will either amass or lose wealth depending on the path they decide to take. The player has to make smart and practical decisions to gain the most assets, investments, and FinEd coins, and whoever ends with the highest net worth wins the game.

Aside from the actual board game, the app also includes a Financial Wellness Journal, quizzes, and tips for a more immersive learning experience. Likewise, the app will be used in future runs of financial education webinars and activities of the Foundation.

The Breakthrough app is now available on Google Play and Apple app store.