Israeli cloud firm Monday.com formally debuts in PH

Targeting companies who are implementing work-from-home arrangement, collaboration platform Monday.com formally launched its cloud-based software on Wednesday, February 24.

Founded in 2012 by Israeli tech executives Roy Mann and Eran Zinman, the cloud company was represented during the virtual launch by its local distributor i4 Asia Inc.

Executives said the platform enables local businesses, whether small or large scale, to build and create custom dashboards, allowing teams to work together and oversee various operations — from project management, HR, CRM and Sales, and IT — all in one workspace.

“Monday.com was founded on the belief that transparency and collaboration create a culture of ownership and empowerment,” shared Eli Moyrel, director of channel partnership for Asia at Monday.com.

“Our products are visual, easy, and intuitive that you can customize according to your needs. With monday.com, you can easily communicate with everyone whether you are working from home, on the road, or in the office,” he added.

Officials from i4 Asia presented a virtual live demonstration to showcase how the platform can be set up in minutes and transform into a collaborative workspace that fits into the needs of any organization of various industries.

Local businesses who are current users of the platform also shared their first-hand experience on how Monday.com empowered their teams and how it made flexibility and productivity possible despite team members working anywhere remotely.

“With work-from-home parameters, collaboration is the key to navigating the pandemic. Through Monday.com, we believe that teams can efficiently work together from various locations or wherever the team member is comfortable,” said Selwyn Uy, CEO and co-founde of i4 Asia.

“Monday.com is beyond being a project management tool. It has over 200+ solutions that can help businesses of any kind and size to work the way that works for them and it,” he added.

Some of Monday.com’s main features include the following: