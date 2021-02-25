Oppo partners with Mineski for PH mobile game tourneys

Smartphone brand Oppo has entered the local gaming industry by recently inking a partnership with Filipino e-sports organization Mineski for a collaboration on two of the major gaming events in the Philippines — “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL)” and the local installment of the “2021 League of Legends: Wild Rift Sea Icon Series”.

The move is driven by the need to engage mobile gamers with the brand’s latest devices which include the midranger Oppo A92, and the flagship series Reno5 4G and 5G variants. Both devices are marketed as gaming devices that are equipped with capable processors and large batteries.

“Gaming is a major source of leisure among younger Filipino consumers with 74% of the country’s online population engaged in mobile gaming. Oppo is fully committed to support the growing e-sports industry by providing both pro-gamers and amateur gamers with the best gaming platforms and mobile phones that can provide them excellent mobile gaming experience,” shared Oppo Philippines marketing director Raymond Xia.

The Oppo A92 was unveiled on May last year as a mid-premium device with flagship-level specs. Initially priced at P15,990, the A92 comes with 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage. It also features a 1080p display, a 5000mAh battery with a 18W charging capacity, dual stereo speakers, a 48MP quad camera system, and ColorOS 7.1. Since it is meant to be a gaming powerhouse, it comes with Oppo’s own Game Boost 2.0 program.

Meanwhile, the Reno5 flagship series will both be running processors that are optimized for gaming, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G for the 4G version and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G for the 5G version. The two devices are also equipped with 8GB of memory paired with 128GB of storage, and comes with dedicated mobile gaming features – Bullet Screen Message for in-game notifications, Gamer Mode, Gaming Shortcut Mode, and Adjustable Gaming Touch.

“Oppo is thrilled to forge a strong partnership with Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and League of Legends: Wild Rift through Mineski. Through Oppo’s cutting-edge technology as well as Mineski’s expertise on Esports and gaming, we are fully committed to help grow the Philippines into a major eSports hub by cultivating world-class Filipino eSports talents,” added Xia.

As part of the deal, Oppo will be sponsoring the Liyab Esports team, and will be the official sponsor of the National Interschool Cyber League of Mineski’s Youth Esports Program. Mineski Philippines country manager Mark Navarro also expressed his excitement on how this move will make the gaming industry more inclusive.

“Our partnership with Oppo is a big step forward in our thrust to deliver excellence to Filipino gamers. Oppo’s support for our leagues ensures that gamers from different walks of life will experience professional-level esports in every level of competition,” Navarro said.