IATF adopts DOST-made S-PaSS app for travelers

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has adopted the Safe, Swift, and Smart Passage (S-PaSS) Travel Management System developed by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and will now be institutionalized as the one-stop-shop app for travelers.

This is in light of the approval by the IATF last February 26 of the uniform travel protocols for all local government units (LGUs).

The StaySafe.ph app, meanwhile, will be utilized as the primary contact tracing system by the government. Other existing contact tracing applications such as Traze will also be integrated with the StaySafe.ph system.

The S-PaSS, developed by DOST VI initially as a travel management system, was primarily intended to make a hassle-free journey for Locally Stranded Individuals (LSIs), Returning Overseas Filipinos (ROFs), Emergency Travelers (ETs), and other travelers during this pandemic.

The S-PaSS​ is also meant to benefit not only the travelers but also the authorities to properly monitor the movement of people in different locations in the effort to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

​With the app, travelers can apply for Travel Authority (TA) online before visiting their local police station​ where the QR Code can be used to view one’s TA, as well as register at designated monitoring locations and track one’s travel history.​

​For the Philippine National Police, the tool can integrate the process of issuing Travel Authority​ to quickly generate real-time reports​.

​In the case of LGUs and monitoring agencies, the system will allow real-time monitoring of incoming travelers​ and provide convenient tracking of travelers by setting up designated monitoring locations​ and likewise quickly generate real-time reports.

The system has a local mobility feature that replaces the use of pen-and-paper or logbooks. It can also be used to document and monitor border crossings in LGUs.

The travelers will be monitored by scanning their unique S-PaSS QR Code every time they visit an establishment and office. The system will then automatically record information on its eLogBook for recording and monitoring purposes.