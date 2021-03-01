PODCAST | Silicon Valley exec Earl Valencia shares journey as startup advisor

The local startup industry is booming, accelerated by the need for new working and business models that emerging technology-centric companies have already been pushing before the pandemic. Earl Martin Valencia is not surprised by this.

Before leading the Technical Advisory Board of the Office of the Converged CTO for Dell EMC in New York, he co-founded the QBO Innovation Hub, the National Innovation Center of the Philippines and IdeaSpace Foundation, and even became the vice president of Corporate Development and Innovation at Smart Communications.

During the seventh episode of new podcast series IN BETWEEN presented by Tech Sabado and Newsbytes.PH, Valencia narrated his journey from helping incubate upcoming startups to becoming a Silicon Valley staple.

He obtained a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering degree in Boston University where he finished Summa Cum Laude, a Masters in Systems Engineering from Cornell University, and an M.B.A. from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

“After Stanford, I was very lucky that one of my professors was the first CEO of Cisco. He said that I should apply to Cisco, to this small new unit that they created called the incubation unit. The charter was to find, filter, and basically select the next billion-dollar business of the company,” he explained.

In his stint with the venture ecosystem development space, he was the co-founder and founding president of IdeaSpace, a non-profit organization that helps early-stage tech startup founders with programs that help them in dealing with emerging market issues. To date, IdeaSpace has supported 107 startups and mentored more than 300 entrepreneurs.

“It’s a place where people who have good businesses or business ideas come and basically build the first iteration of their business. We provide them with mentorship, access to potential investors, and knowledge experts.”

Valencia was the founding advisor of QBO, a public-private effort in the Philippines that was established to help accelerate the growth and learning of startups and entrepreneurs. Back in 2013, he was named one of DevEx’ Manila 40 under 40, and was honored as a Ten Outstanding Young Men awardee for achievements in Innovation by the President of the Philippines, and Young Global Leader and Davos participant by the World Economic Forum in Geneva.

“Eventually, we built a conference in APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) called Slingshot with the DTI. Slingshot became the first large-scale government organized innovation startup event in history.”

Before heading the Corporate Development, Strategy and Innovation of Smart Communications, he was a business incubation analyst at tech conglomerate Cisco in California. Eventually, he managed the Business Development, Strategy and Incubation for Cisco’s Emerging Technologies Group.

In 2015, he went back to New York as the head of Corporate Data Partnerships and Program Management for American investment management firm Bridgewater Associates. After that, Valencia was appointed as the director for Dell EMC’s Product Strategy, Incubation and Business Development arm for two years.

He then co-founded the venture backed fintech company Plentina where he is currently the Chief Business Officer. The online lending app can process store credit or prepaid load loans in under five minutes, payable through mobile wallet GCash or Grabpay.