UNBOXING | Lenovo Yoga 9i premium laptop

Lenovo is bringing Intel’s 11th generation Core processors with the boosted Iris Xe integrated graphics to its 2-in-1 flagship offering, now with an improved keyboard and up to 4K touchscreen display. The Lenovo Yoga 9i is a business powerhouse complete with the newest bells and whistles a laptop can have today, retailing for P109,995.

The traditional clamshell laptop features an Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor that clocks at a maxed 4.8GHz. This integrated circuit is manufactured through the 10 nm SuperFin process and supports up to 64GB of memory. However, memory on the 9i is not upgradeable since the 16GB LPDDR4x-4266 built-in memory is soldered to the system board, with no slots for expansion.

The graphics are handles by integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics with a render clock frequency at 1.35GHz, DirectX 12.1, and 96 execution units. This processor also packs Intel’s Hyper-Threading Technology, Deep Learning Boost, Optane memory, Speed Shift, Turbo Boost, and Virtualization Technology (VT-x).

Two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports are located on the left side, along with a 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack and a single USB-A port. The power button is located on the right side, while the stylus is accessed through the back.

The Yoga 9i also packs 1TB of SSD M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0×4 NVMe, two pairs of stereo woofers and tweeters, Dolby Atmos, a 720p webcam, two microphones, an integrated 60Wh battery with a MobileMark 2014 rating of 17 hours – charged by a 64W USB-C power adapter.