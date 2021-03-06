Xiaomi opens pre-orders for Mi 11 flagship smartphone

Consumer tech brand Xiaomi has officially opened the pre-order period for its newest flagship device on Friday, March 5. Launched alongside the Mi Vacuum Cleaner G10 and the updated Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition, the Mi 11 will introduce generational upgrades that include the Snapdragon 888 processor, a 108MP camera, and wireless charging at 50W capacity.

According to Xiaomi’s regional head of Southeast Asia K. M. Leong, the Mi 11 launch is one of the brand’s key highlight releases for 2021, a representative of its expanding product ecosystem. The device is equipped with new innovations not seen from its predecessor, and these features will reveal what the company plans to do with future smartphones moving forward.

“The Mi 11 is our interpretation of a perfect premium flagship smartphone. It continues the Mi series legacy of packing revolutionary features in a device with exceptional design and quality. We are excited that Mi 11 has set an important milestone for mobile photography and videography, to bring users a true ‘Movie Magic’ experience,” Leong said.

Xiaomi plans to bring the same value-for-money ratio from its previous releases to the Mi 11, which is currently priced at P36,990 for the sole 8GB+256GB variant. Mi 11 online pre-orders will include a bonus Mi Desktop Monitor that retails for P5,990 while open sale purchases starting on March 13 will come with a sub-P2000 Mi Smart Speaker.

The 108MP main camera sensor on the Mi 11 is paired with a 13MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 5MP ‘telemacro’ lens. The triple rear camera setup features phase detection auto focus (PDAF), an optical image stabilization (OIS), and HDR10+. Since the device is marketed for its videography capabilities, it can capture 4K videos at 60 frames-per-second, or 8K quality in either 24 or 30fps at maxed settings.

The stock camera app also includes AI-powered video capture features like Freeze Frame, Magic Zoom, and Parallel World. The HDR10+ recording also gives users control of the shutter speed, ISO, aperture, and exposure value. For post-processing needs, Xiaomi also added the AI Erase 2.0 feature for quicker item/object removal in photos.

Other features include Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus protection, NFC support, an optical under-display fingerprint sensor, a 4600mAh battery with 55W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, stereo speakers, and 120Hz refresh rate.