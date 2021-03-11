Smart pins 5G locations in Waze app

Mobile opeartor Smart Communications said it has introduced Smart 5G pins on the social navigation app Waze to make it simpler for subscribers to locate the nearest Smart 5G site.

Through this feature, Smart 5G pins will show up on the Waze app so subscribers may know if they are on a Smart 5G-covered area, or close to a Smart 5G site where they can access next-level speeds on their Smart 5G-certified smartphone.

This feature is now available for Waze users in Metro Manila and key areas in the provinces of Aklan, Bulacan, Cavite, Cebu, Davao del Sur, Iloilo, Laguna, and Pampanga, with more locations to be added soon.

The next evolution of wireless communications, 5G offers significantly faster speeds and ultra-low latency, making it possible to stream ultra-HD videos without buffering, download and upload heavy files in seconds, and play high-bandwidth games without lag.

As part of its ongoing nationwide rollout, Smart has fired up more than 1,400 5G sites across the country. It is also planning to grow its 5G base stations by over 3,800 this year.

Smart 5G recently went live in Benguet, Misamis Oriental, and Zamboanga Sibugay.