Smart touts tech programs for disaster preparedness in GSMA confab

Mobile operator Smart Communications recently showed off its disaster preparedness programs and technologies at the GSMA Humanitarian Connectivity Charter event held last Jan. 24 in Clark, Pampanga.

The PLDT-owned telco presented its Emergency Cell Broadcast System (ECBS), a pioneering system that provides location- and hazard-specific alerts, enabling swift communication during emergencies.

Having adopted the ECBS globally, Smart implemented the technology in the Philippines in March 2017.

“We are pleased to work with the GSMA in advocating for a culture of disaster resilience in the Philippines,” said Cathy Yang, PLDT first vice president and head of Group Corporate Communications.

“At a time when the impact of disasters us heightened by climate change, we as network operators play a vital role in providing communications support before, during, and immediately after calamities and emergencies, keeping disaster affected communities connected,” Yang added.

At the event, Smart also highlighted its “Ligtas Kit” as a comprehensive package providing essential communication tools during emergencies.

The all-in-one kit includes solar panels, smartphones, pocket Wi-Fi, and more, supporting communities in disaster-prone areas.

The Ligtas Kit’s “Libreng Tawag & Charging” feature offers immediate free calling and charging assistance during power outages.

Portable protective cases equipped with battery charging stations, solar panels, smartphones, and essential emergency tools ensure that communities can maintain vital connections even in challenging situations.

Smart’s strategic approach to disaster response also includes diverse communication channels, such as Infocast for SMS advisories and Smart Sat for satellite communications when mobile networks are compromised.

The company said its involvement in early warning systems and the Ligtas Kit reflect a holistic and community-centric approach to disaster preparedness.

“By integrating technology, advocacy, and collaboration, Smart aims to contribute to the resilience and safety of communities, aligning with the company’s broader commitment to sustainable development and customer satisfaction,” it said.