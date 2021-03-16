Vertux officially enters PH gaming peripherals market

Gaming consumer brand Vertux has announced the local availability of its peripherals and gears, which will be listed on Shopee, Lazada, Zalora, and Grab. The devices, designed in Dubai, include mechanical keyboards, gaming mice, speakers, and microphones – all covered by the company’s two-year warranty.

This extended warranty, according to Vertux Philippines country manager Dimple Condes, is the brand’s way of realizing its goal of adding more value to Filipino customers. Apart from online stores and marketplaces, Vertux gear can also be spotted in physical stores like Villman Computers, Silicon Valley, and Complink.

“We are bringing Vertux in the Philippines with the intent of elevating the experience of every Filipino gamer with accessories that last, without having to break the bank. We also want to add value to consumers’ hard-earned money by extending our warranty to two years on all our products,” said Condes.

Vertux currently offers three kinds of keyboards for high-performing gamers – the Vertux Tantalum, Vertux Tungsten, and Vertux RaidKey – and one keyboard and mouse combo, the Vertux Vendetta. The Tantalum is a mechanical keyboard that features a customizable RGB lighting while the Tungsten boasts blue mechanical switches for fast actuation in lesser time.

The Vertux RaidKey is a rapid response wired mechanical gaming keyboard that also uses blue mechanical switches, but adds a detachable wrist support built for long gaming sessions. Meanwhile, the GX rubber dome switches and dedicated DPI customization button is what makes the Vendetta gaming keyboard and mouse combo with programable macro keys a suitable gaming setup on a budget.

Aside from mechanical gaming keyboards, Vertux will also be offering a variety of audio gear, even one gaming headset called Manila – equipped with virtual 7.1 surround sound, 40mm speaker drivers, RGB lighting, and a retractable microphone. For a more premium product, gamers can take advantage of the Havana gaming headset’s high-density 50mm speaker drivers, an in-line volume controller, a one-touch microphone mute button, adjustable headband and earcups, and seven RGB colors.

The company currently offers only two speaker systems – the SonicThunder 80 and SonicThunder 50. As the more premium of the two, the 80 features two satellite speakers and a subwoofer that operates on the latest Bluetooth v5.0. It also includes an on-board controller and remote control, and adjustable rainbow lights. The cheaper 50, on the other hand, comes with a 30W subwoofer and plays music via AUX cable, USB, and FM radio. It also gets an on-board controller and included remote control and interchangeable LED lights.