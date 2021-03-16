Review | Lenovo Yoga 9i (14ITL5) laptop

Pros

Premium build and finish

Garaged stylus pen

Good battery life

Crisp audio

Well-built keyboard

Cons

Low-res display

Soldered memory; not upgradeable

No card reader

Middling performance

The Lenovo Yoga 9i is one of the brand’s latest premium device launched locally. The flagship 2-in-1 consumer PC is equipped with an 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB onboard memory, 512GB of SSD storage, Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, a 14” FHD display, and a 60Wh battery with Rapid Charge Express.

The unit we reviewed is the Shadow Black variant – all-black laptop with a leather lid. The logo perched on the top left lid is not fully embossed which makes it hard to be recognized under direct light. Compared to an aluminum lid, this material feels a chunkier and heftier. Still, it exudes a premium feeling and works well in contrast to the glossy surface of the Dolby Atmos rotating sound bar located on its hinge.

The right side of the device is not cluttered, housing only the power button, which means all the ports are spotted on the left side. Unfortunately, for a device with quite a heavy price tag, the Yoga 9i is underwhelming in the physical connectivity department. It only has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a single Type-A port, and an audio combo jack.

With its 360-degree hinge, the traditional clamshell mode transforms the device into a tablet, paired with a stylus pen garaged in the chassis itself. The stylus pen works great, has a moderately long battery life and charges when stored, but can be a little uncomfortable to use since it is a little smaller than the traditional pen size.

There is no doubt that the 11th generation Intel chip have an edge over 10th gen processors, however, the Yoga 9i’s performance is middling at best. It can handle its own against AMD’s Ryzen processors in single-core tests, but AMD blows it out of the water in multi-core tests. With this Tiger Lake processor, users can do moderate gaming without any noticeable struggle, and edit up to 1080p quality videos with ease.

The fingerprint scanner is the only physical security feature of the device, since it lacks an IR camera for face unlocking. The battery life, on the other hand, is impressive. Since videoconferencing is the new norm for modern workplaces during the lockdowns, the device can power through more than eight hours of an average workday. Expect the battery life to take a hit for the 4K display version of this device.

Conclusion

The Lenovo Yoga 9i is a premium laptop that suffers a lackluster performance and clunky build for what’s supposed to be a 2-in-1 device. It has great audio and battery life, a keyboard and touchpad that are pleasant to use, a garaged active pen, and a vibrant display. However, the tablet mode is still problematic, the performance leaves much to be desired considering its price, the lack of memory expansion feels restrictive, and the port situation is downright lacking. The Yoga 9i retails locally for P109,995.