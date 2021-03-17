AMD reveals EPYC 7003 ‘Milan’ CPU series with Zen3 architecture

Chipmaker AMD has officially launched during a digital event its EPYC 7003 CPU series, which features the new Zen3 architecture . While the Milan 64-core server chips don’t offer more cores than Zen2 ‘Rome’ architecture, the company claims that the AMD EPYC 7763 is the world’s highest-performing server processor and the series as a whole clocks at higher frequencies.

Compared to Rome, the EPYC 7003 series will have a higher clock speed, at a higher price. The maximum TDP remains at 280W, as well as the quad-channel DDR4-3200 support. The flagship EPYC 7763 alone has 64 cores and 128 threads, clocking at base 2.45GHz and max at 3.5GHz, and is priced around P45,000 more than the previous 7742 flagship processor.

“With the launch of our 3rd generation AMD EPYC processors, we are incredibly excited to deliver the fastest server CPU in the world. These processors extend our data center leadership and help customers solve today’s most complex IT challenges, while substantially growing our ecosystem,” said Forrest Norrod, senior vice president and general manager for data center and embedded solutions business group at AMD.

With the new AMD EPYC, high-performance computing customers will be able to use bigger data sets or more complex models with more simulations in a given time period. Cloud providers can also take advantage of the highest core density currently available in the market paired with advanced security features. Enterprise customers as well can benefit from the increased transactional database processing and improved big data analytics.

“We not only double the performance over the competition in HPC, cloud and enterprise workloads with our newest server CPUs, but together with the AMD Instinct GPUs, we are breaking the exascale barrier in supercomputing and helping to tackle problems that have previously been beyond humanity’s reach,” Norrod added.

The AMD EPYC processor ecosystem is forecast to have more than 400 cloud instances running all EPYC processor generations by the end of 2021. AWS will be adding the EPYC 7003 series processors to its core Amazon EC2 instance families later this year while Cisco will be using it to support modern hybrid cloud workloads with the introduction of its new Cisco Unified Computing System.