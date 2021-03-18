PH software firm TESI turns 20 with increased focus on digital enablement

Local software company TESI is set to mark its 20th anniversary with an increased focus on modern application development and an increased drive to provide information technology outsourcing (ITO) solutions.

Photo credit: Freepik.com

Aside from being the software and digital enablement arm of the Philippine conglomerate Transnational Diversified Group, the firm assists companies to innovate digitally by offering a modern application development platform; people enablement, management, and delivery of information technology outsourcing solutions.

TESI’s Web and mobile application development capabilities help companies transition from traditional development methods to digital innovations solutions. The company’s strategic focus on the OutSystems platform, backed by the team’s experience in service delivery enables it to develop and deliver apps 3x faster than local competitors.

The system is a feature-rich development platform characterized by low-code requirements. It allows developers to produce, deploy, and manage omnichannel enterprise applications straight to consumer app stores.

The TESI team also features the first OutSystems Champion in Southeast Asia as of to-date, a testament to top-notch quality in people and service.

In addition to their modern application development edge, TESI also enables companies to fulfill their information technology requirements through information technology outsourcing (ITO).

For companies looking to expand their information technology expertise and capabilities, particularly multinational and US-based firms, TESI provides effective management and delivery of offshore solutions.

Outsourcing in information technology capabilities has long been a faster, more reliable, and effective option with the hiring and provisioning of skilled employees in the Philippines. This allows companies to scale more quickly with less hassle and lower costs.

TESI’s support goes further. Its 20-year presence in the country and service delivery means it can offer companies more streamlined, reliable, and premium solutions. Apart from hiring outsourced employees, TESI’s capabilities include the provisioning of tools and training, as well as overseeing and management of offshore teams. The company can even assist with setting up and managing a local “branch” or office in the Philippines in a matter of days.

In short, the seamlessness that comes with teaming up with TESI allows international companies to retain their “driver seat” position and focus on the more important parts of the business, while TESI works on the administrative back-end requirements for entry into the Philippines.

Strategically, the approach suits US companies looking to expand or open a branch in the Philippines; it also serves as an entry to the Asia-Pacific region. Apart from saving on operational costs through offshoring, Filipino fluency in English is world-renowned. The Philippines makes a strategic point of entry to APAC especially for US and UK-based companies.

TESI also specializes in building and providing high-quality software as a service (SaaS). The increased demand for HR and people enablement software solutions during the pandemic prompted TESI to offer its own proprietary timekeeping and payroll solution, tHRead of Hope, for free for up to two months last March 2020.

tHRead, is a dynamic full suite timekeeping and payroll solution specifically designed for the needs of MSMEs in mind. As a SaaS, the platform was built in-house in 2012 and today services thousands of employees in the Philippines from MSMEs to enterprises of scale.

The company’s increased focus on agile app development and information technology outsourcing (ITO) solutions is best represented by its new branding. According to TESI president and general manager Renvi Martinez, “The rebrand is an important step in TESI’s evolution. It not only symbolizes the strategic shift toward app development and ITO we took 20 years ago, but also our commitment to adapting to the ever-changing market of today.”