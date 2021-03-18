SC taps UnionBank for e-payment solution for judiciary

The Supreme Court (SC) signed on Monday, March 15, a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with UnionBank for the development of an e-payment solution for the judiciary.

The electronic payment gateway will involve an application designed to provide the courts the options to receive fees and payments digitally from litigants, their counsels, and representatives.

Court administrator Jose Midas Marquez and UnionBank board vice-chair Justo Ortiz were the principal signatories in the MOA.

Following the MOA with UnionBank, the SC also invited other banks and e-payment service providers to submit their proposals to integrate their e-payment service with the Judiciary ePayment Solution.

The payment facility will be rolled out nationwide to first and second-level courts with pilot courts, according to the SC.