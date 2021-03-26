Tanco Group forms IT company to offer cloud services, SAP consulting

After its network of STI schools got severely affected by the pandemic, the Tanco Group is bolstering its digital pivot with the launch of a new information technology firm called Stitch Tech Solutions.

Stitch Tech Solutions and STI Education Systems Holdings chair Eusebio Tanco (Photo credit: STI)

Stitch, which carries the name and colors of its sister school firm, takes on the business of cloud computing, which together with data science, have become buzzwords in the IT and business fields in the Philippines in the last few years. The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated interest in the two concepts with data science being relevant in tracking and projecting new cases, among other things, and cloud computing serving as a key tool in work-from-home arrangements.

Prior to the pandemic, the group that owns the STI network of schools saw the potential of both data science and cloud computing, and how these related concepts can contribute to the advancement of enterprises through Business Continuity Planning (BCP) and of the IT industry in the country. In fact, the school recently launched data science-related courses.

The Tanco Group also made headway a few years back with the launch of PhilCare’s artificial intelligence-powered HeyPhil app. This eventually became a key element leading to the company being one of the country’s most preferred health maintenance organizations.

“Integrating our businesses into having one IT backbone aided by Data Science and Cloud Computing is important because it enables us to become more efficient in our operations and provide the best customer experience possible. We have seen it work in one of our businesses. Now, we look forward to making it work even more, so that even more Filipinos would benefit from it,” Stitch chairman Eusebio H. Tanco said.

“With Stitch now here, we also hope to advance further our existing technology-related endeavors to create an ecosystem that empowers even more people in this digital age,” he added.

Aside from integrating digitization efforts of the companies under the Tanco Group, Stitch said it is also targeting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) so they can continue operating even amid the pandemic and natural disasters that frequent the country.

Stitch primarily offers cloud computing solutions such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), a virtual server that allows MSMEs to store and access relevant files and programs without the need to purchase physical equipment. These would enable MSME personnel to work remotely and efficiently even when they are away from their usual workplaces.

The company also offers SAP consulting services, which includes installation and technical support with regard to SAP applications used for accounting, inventory, human resource, and other business functions.

“Perhaps one silver lining this pandemic has is the value of helping one another get up and move on with our lives as entrepreneurs and as individuals. BCP is important for MSMEs as it is for us, so we want to empower them with tools to support that purpose,” Stitch CEO Jaeger L. Tanco said.