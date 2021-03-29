Churches bring ‘Visita Iglesia’ online, accept donations via PayMaya

As Filipinos spend the second Lenten season under community quarantine, Roman Catholics cannot only still continue observing the Holy Week tradition of “Visita Iglesia” as churches and religious organizations go online but also opt to donate with the help of PayMaya.

Mary Immaculate Parish – Levitown, Baguio Cathedral, Basilica Minore del Santo Nino Cebu, Sacred Heart Cebu, Saint Joseph the Worker Parish Iloilo, Marian Orchard Faith Foundation Batangas, Caritas Manila, and Feast Ortigas are some of the local shurches and religious organizations who are organizing online Visita Iglesia activities this Holy Week.

Filipinos can donate to these churches even while at home by simply scanning the QR code displayed in their social media page using their PayMaya app or go to their organization’s website to be able to make donations and other financial contributions using cards and e-Wallets.

To date, more than 80 churches and religious organizations across the country have already adopted PayMaya’s end-to-end cashless solutions including Digital QR, PayMaya Checkout online payment gateway and digital invoicing solutions, allowing their respective congregations to contribute to their mission using the scan-to-pay feature of the PayMaya app or via any Visa, Mastercard, and JCB credit, debit, and prepaid card.

“Most aspects of our lives have been upended by the pandemic, but many sectors have found ways to continue delivering services. Our churches and religious organizations play an important role in our country’s recovery and we are proud to empower them with innovative solutions that can help them stay connected with their congregations,” PayMaya founder and CEO Orlando B. Vea said.

Since mass gathering is restricted under the recent quarantine guidelines of the government, churches and religious organizations have adapted to the times by bringing the Visita Iglesia and other Holy Week activities online through their social media and other video platforms.

To start supporting the missions of local church and religious organizations via contactless donations, simply download the PayMaya app at https://official.paymaya.com/CAK1/425eb133 and register for an account.