New Intel Core chips power latest line of HP premium notebooks

More of today’s modern workforce are operating remotely, and today’s businesses require technology that can power amazing experiences wherever business happens. With HP’s latest premium line of notebooks, the company is leveraging the latest 11th generation Intel Core processor that meets the demand of today’s dynamic business environment. This processor together with Intel Iris Xe graphics surpasses everything in its class — with major advances in every area that matters to you.

The new Intel Iris Xe graphics offers a discrete-level graphics performance in sleeker, thinner, and lighter laptops. Not only can you play top games in up to 1080p at 30 fps or more and enjoy an amazingly immersive entertainment experience, but 11th generation Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics also enable you to complete creative projects with blazing speed powered by unique hardware accelerated AI, all in a sleek, thin & light laptop with leading performance — whether plugged-in or unplugged.

As Intel changed the game with AI on the PC, the new 11th generation Intel Core processors offers the highest performing AI acceleration. This is uniquely designed to dramatically accelerate the latest AI-enhanced applications and modern workflows. AI powers more immersive collaboration, with neural noise suppression and even video super-resolution for professional videocalls in any environment using the latest low-bandwidth encode and the best Wi-Fi technology for video conferencing.

With a new compact design, the HP ProBook 440 laptop delivers commercial performance, security, and durability to professionals at growing companies who move from desk to meeting room to home. Equipped with the latest optional quad-core Intel processor with breakthrough Intel Iris Xᵉ graphics and fast, upgradeable dual channel SODIMM memory, the HP ProBook 440 drives performance with long battery life and high-speed solid-state drives.

The 11th-generation Intel Core processor breathes performance in a spectacular-looking HP Spectre x360 convertible laptop making it a near-perfect thin-and-light notebook. HP Spectre x360 also houses Iris Xe integrated graphics which means you’re getting a substantial boost to graphics power.

For graphic intensive applications, the HP ZBook Firefly G8 provides true mobility for people who push the typical business PC past its breaking point. Powered with the new 11th generation Intel Core Processors, you can bring your ideas to life quickly and effectively with up to 4.2 GHz of acceleration when you need it most. This mobile workstation also includes Nvidia T500 professional graphics, DreamColor display, and hooks into ZCentral Remote boost for virtual compute.

Give your business a greater flexibility to meet a wide variety of performance across your organization with HP’s lineup of notebooks powered with the latest Intel technology. For more information, email marketing@vstecs.ph

