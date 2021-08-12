UNBOXING | Huawei nova 8i midrange smartphone

Consumer gadget brand Huawei is making a comeback to the midrange smartphone segment with the upcoming release of the Huawei nova 8 and nova 8i in the Philippines. With a price tag of P13,999, the nova 8i will be featuring a 66W supercharge technology and one of the biggest CMOS sensors currently in the market.

The device closely follows the aesthetic direction of the latest Huawei P-series. It sports a slim profile with a minimal camera bump, and all three buttons are located on the right side – the volume rockers that are sufficiently tactile and a power button that doubles as a fingerprint scanner.

Some of its handy features include an enhanced eye comfort mode that passed the TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification, a natural tone display that can be customized based on the comfort level of the user, a high-resolution main camera capable of shooting up to 9216×6912 pixels, night mode shooting with HDR, and a 66W charging rate that can power the device from 0 to 100% in roughly 38 minutes.

The Huawei nova 8i will be available in three color variants — Moonlight Silver, Interstellar Blue and Starry Black. Stay tuned for the full review of the midrange Huawei nova 8i Interstellar Blue smartphone.