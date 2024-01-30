Huawei eKit rolled out to hasten digital transformation of PH SMEs

Huawei Philippines, together with its partner VST ECS Philippines Inc., recently launched Huawei eKit, a digital solution that aims to accelerate the digital transformation requirements of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and end-users.

The Huawei eKit is a sub-brand for the distribution business (run-rate products) under Huawei. An all-in-one platform, it is designed to better serve the digital needs of SMEs and distribution partners by developing distribution products that are easy to buy, sell, install, maintain, learn, and use for various business scenarios.

It includes a wide range of products, including intelligent collaboration, wired and wireless networks, IP + optical access and storage.

Huawei builds its business system based on the Run Rate market strategy that focuses on distribution partners and engineering providers.

“Huawei eKit is a sub-brand of Huawei, but with a dedicated product. These kinds of products are better designed for the small, medium enterprise, relying on Huawei platforms to adapt to the high-quality requirements while also providing the same support as always,” said Andy Li, commercial accounts director of Enterprise, Huawei Philippines.

“In the Philippines there are more than one million MSMEs (micro, small, medium-sized enterprise) companies, but 72% are operating in rural areas so it is extremely fragmented market, and they badly need new products for network connectivity, data storage, and security, so, we are working to create a distribution transaction chain and partner system where we will develop gold and elite distribution partners and together with installers,” he added.

The exhibition featured products for small office/home office, hotels, catering, real estate, retailers, and other several other scenarios.

Huawei offers dedicated support to run-rate partners in four aspects:

Partner policies, Marketable products which are specially designed in terms of performance, functions, installation, management, usability, appearance, and cost to better meet the requirements of SMEs, Marketing resources in order to support partners in promotion and lower-level partner development, and A dedicated IT tool platform in the form of an official website and app, with the resources provided in five aspects: transaction, partner operation, partner enablement, service, and marketing.

The digital platform enables partners to obtain all kinds of resources more quickly and conveniently.

“SMBs are the backbone of our economy, and the launch of the Huawei eKit is a testament to Huawei’s commitment to their growth. This initiative will empower SMBs by providing access to technologies purposefully built to meet their specific needs, expediting their digital capabilities. This represents a significant step towards fostering innovation and resilience within the SMB sector,” said Jimmy D. Go, president and CEO, VST ECS Phils.

Designed to bridge the gap between innovation and affordability, this game changer will enable SMBs to seamlessly integrate advanced technology into their operations. The initiative not only addresses the unique challenges faced by SMBs but also positions them to thrive in today’s digital era.

Photo shows (from left) Andy Li (commercial accounts director, EBG, Huawei Philippines), Sherwin Liu (marketing and solution sales director, EBG, Huawei Philippines), Jimmy Go (president and CEO, VST ECS Phils.), Myra Valenzuela (GM and AVP, VST ECS Phils.)

In further support of the initiative, VST ECS Phils., Inc., as the sole distributor, reaffirms its commitment to champion and facilitate the success of the Huawei eKit.

“We take great pride in our appointment, we are fully dedicated to ensuring its widespread accessibility and seamless integration into the digital transformation journey of businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs),” Go added.

SMEs have a significant role in promoting economic growth, employment, and innovation.

In the Philippines, 99.5% of business enterprises operating in the country are MSMEs. Through digitalization, processes become quicker, more efficient, and convenient.