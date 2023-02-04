DICT to activate tower powered by National Broadband Program in Marinduque

The Department of Information and Technology (DICT) conducted on Friday, Feb. 3, the “Free Wi-Fi for All” ceremonial launching and National Broadband Plan groundbreaking ceremony in Boac, Marinduque.

Photo shows officials of the DICT during the groundbreaking

The DICT is set to activate a new tower powered by the National Broadband Program (NBP), which is also known as “Broadband ng Masa”.

“Through the Broadband ng Masa initiative, more Filipinos will have access to ICT services that will give them opportunities for growth and development, and enable them to participate in the progressive digital economy,” said DICT secretary Ivan John E. Uy during the ceremony.

Meanwhile, reports that SIM Registration has been completed for 28,371,192 SIMs as of Feb. 2.

Based on records provided by the public telecommunication entities, the total number is 16.79% of the 168,977,773 million subscribers nationwide.

Smart Communications reported a total of 14,569,983 SIMs registered, which is 21.43% of Smart’s 67,995,734 subscribers.

Globe Telecom, on the other hand, recorded 11,564,977 registered — 13.16% of its 87,873,936 subscribers.

DITO Telecommunity Corp., for its part, reported a total of 2,236,232 SIMs registered or 17.06% of its 13,108,103 subscribers.