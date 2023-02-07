FIRST IMPRESSIONS | Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Days before Samsung unveiled the new Samsung Galaxy S23 series on the global stage at the semi-annual ‘Unpacked’ event, Samsung Philippines gave select local media, including Newsbytes.PH, a sneak peek on all three new smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series, just like in the previous year, is set to hit the shelves this February. The next generation of Samsung’s flagships are now equipped with tougher glass, the latest Android version, Qualcomm’s current top-of-the-line processor, and a higher definition main camera sensor. Beyond these, most of the hardware remain unchanged.

Considered by the brand as its most advanced camera sensor paired with its fastest processor, the shooting performance of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is able accommodate low-light scenarios and reduce noise, as well as tone down flare to produce clearer nighttime shots.

With improved processing power, the Samsung galaxy S23 Ultra is able to deliver more power efficiency to users despite having the same battery capacity. Samsung also promises that the embedded S Pen now has also expanded support to more applications.

Samsung is currently running a pre-order period until February 23 for the Samsung Galaxy S23, the Samsung Galaxy S23+, and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with up to P76,000 in discounts and memory upgrade valued at P8,000 up for grabs. Pre-orders made online will come with an e-voucher that entitles customers to a 50% discount on the Galaxy Buds2 Pro and 30% off on Galaxy Watch5 series.