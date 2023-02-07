Gur Lavi seals telecom deal with Hong Kong’s HGC

Gur Lavi Corp. (GLC), a telecommunications distributor in the Philippines, has sealed a partnership with HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC), a Hong Kong and international fixed-line operator and ICT solution provider, through a memorandum of understanding.

“We see this as a beginning of a fruitful and long-term business relationship,” Erwin Co, GLC president and CEO said, adding that he looks forward to great opportunities in the partnership.

Erwin Co, president and CEO of Gur Lavi Corp.; and Michael De Castro, president HGC Philippines, seal the partnership deal.

GLC is known in the industry for one of its flagship brands TeLavi Cloud, an all-in communication platform and ground-breaking product which offers Cloud Telephony solutions, Team Messaging; Video Conferencing; and Call Center Solution for enterprises and SMEs with employees working from home or remotely from any location.

“We give our customers the freedom of flexibility and productivity to operate their businesses, work from home, or remotely drive their teams anytime and anywhere,” Co added.

Michael De Castro, president of HGC Philippines said “GLC, one of the leading business communication solutions companies, highly complements the products and services of HGC. This further expands the array of solutions that both companies can provide to our respective clientele. It is a strategic partnership that greatly contributes to our company’s vision of fast-tracking the digital transformation of enterprises.”

HGC Global Communications is a leading Hong Kong and international fixed-line operator and ICT solution provider, with an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas, providing full-fledged telecom, data center services, ICT solutions, and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate, SME and mass markets.

As it continues to add new partners in and out of the country, GLC is strengthening its position as a leading provider in expanding its customer network through cloud innovation. Part of the company’s mission is to provide businesses with powerful yet affordable and customizable communication solutions and to create a positive impact on the lives of millions of Filipinos. Similarly, HGC is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top of the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions.