San Fernando City unveils ‘Kayabe Hotline’ for emergencies

The local government of San Fernando City in Pampanga has introduced a voice connectivity integration program dubbed “Kayabe Hotline” as an effective means of communication for residents.

Residents only need to remember one number to reach local government agencies. They just have to dial the Kayabe Hotline Number 961HELP (4357), the city government said.

Communications firm Gur Lavi Corp. (GLC) supplied the technology for this groundbreaking project using the company’s flagship product, TeLavi, an all-in-one communication platform.

“Telavi offers great help for San Fernando City, especially in improving the internal and external communication of the local government. This will be useful for the people of San Fernando as it speeds up the LGU’s response to their needs, especially during emergencies and calamities,” GLC President and CEO Erwin Co said.

San Fernando City mayor Vilma Caluag shared that they are already promoting the centralization of the city’s voice connectivity for the improvement of their public service.

“This initiative will help not only in managing our processes but also in immediately responding to the needs of our dear people in San Fernando City by improving and accelerating communication in the local government,” Caluag said.

She also emphasized that it will be easier for their LGU to reach out to their 35 barangays because the technology they are implementing can give quick updates, especially in the middle of disaster response during typhoons, intense flooding, and earthquakes.

On top of all of these benefits, Co envisions other opportunities in this partnership because the project can pave the way for more support not only in the public sector but from private organizations as well as from SMEs to large corporations with branches or satellite offices in remote areas.