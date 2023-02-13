BIR adds more features to its online registration system

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has added more features and functionalities to its new Online Registration and Update System (ORUS), a Web-based system designed to give taxpayers a convenient and alternative facility for end-to-end processing of their registration with the BIR.

The BIR said that online updating of registration information as well as other registration-related transactions can now be conducted through ORUS.

The online facility for registration information updates covers the following:

Availing of 8% income tax return option,

Submission of application for change in accounting period,

Registration or addition of tax incentive,

Change or update of contact type,

Update of contact person or authorized representative,

Change or update of stockholders, members, and partners.

Other added features are secondary registration functionalities or permit to use loose-leaf and system registration of computerized accounting systems.

The BIR also added online facilities such as the submission of application for closure or de-registration of business and submission of application for Tax Identification Number (TIN) cancellation.

Taxpayers with existing ORUS accounts may access the online registration information updates and other functionalities by logging in to the system through the BIR website under the eServices icon.

Those who do not have an ORUS account are required to enroll or create an account in ORUS. To transact through the ORUS, all taxpayers must update their registration records, such as e-mail address and contact information using the S1905-Registration Update Sheet (RUS).

The RUS is available at the Client Support Section of the Revenue District Office (RDO) and the bureau’s website under the Advisory Section.

The BIR said the designated e-mail address should be the taxpayer’s official e-mail address and will be used in serving BIR orders, notices, letters and other processes or communications to the taxpayers.

Registered taxpayers should also update their head office registration first before updating their branches.