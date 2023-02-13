Binance Academy rolls out Web 3.0 scholarship program in PH

Binance Academy, the educational platform of the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, is teaming up with Edukasyon.ph, Philippines’ largest education technology platform, to introduce the Binance Scholar Philippines Web 3.0 Scholarship.



This program was launched to broaden Binance’s Web 3.0 educational efforts and to boost fundamental understandings of blockchain technology in the Philippines.

In order to participate in this program, applicants are tasked to post a public video on their social media platforms, where they will share their views on topics revolving Web 3.0 and fill out an application form by Edukasyon.ph.

In order to participate in this program, applicants are tasked to post a public video on their social media platforms, where they will share their views on topics revolving Web 3.0 and fill out an application form by Edukasyon.ph. The application will be open until February 28th.

On February 17, there will be an announcement on Edukasyon.ph’s Facebook Page, with the names of 300 participants that will be awarded the opportunity to attend Binance Academy’s Web 3.0 foundational courses that are valued at P500,000 and above.



Aside from the basic background requirements, some of the determining criteria that Binance Academy and Edukasyon.ph will be looking at to award the scholarship include the applicant’s financial need, academic merits and their family situation.

Once awarded with the scholarship, participants can attend the courses that serve as entry-level educational programs with a focus on Web 3.0 concepts that can be further supplemented with advanced technical courses. Edukasyon.ph will be hosting these courses online and in the local language of Filipino to ensure adequate access for all participants nationwide. With the assistance of live instructors, scholarship recipients will also be granted access to in-depth instructions and opportunities to raise queries during the courses.

The Philippines have witnessed tremendous growth and interest in the Web 3.0 ecosystem with a proven track record of Web 3.0 and crypto adoption over the years. Binance seeks to increase opportunities for a broader inclusion of Filipinos in the Web 3.0 space through this scholarship program, which serves as a primer for those who are interested to explore careers in the Web 3.0 industry.

Leon Foong, head of APAC at Binance, said: “With the insurgence of Web 3.0 businesses and adoption within the Philippines, there is a huge potential for the country to become a regional hub for Web 3.0 innovation. Being a leader in the blockchain infrastructure space, we believe that one of the best forms of consumer protection is user education and we strive to improve access to localised and well-researched content. This partnership with Edukasyon.ph was launched to reduce this knowledge gap for everyone and to pilot a springboard for Web 3.0 education, in hopes of fostering more confidence for those who wish to be involved in the space. We want to cater to the entire spectrum of users, regardless whether they are a crypto native or a first time explorer of the blockchain space.” This scholarship program is a part of Binance’s wider global efforts to increase Web 3.0 and blockchain literacy for more users. As the global digital landscape advances, the world has witnessed a rapid growth in interest towards the Web 3.0 phenomenon.



According to Binance Charity, the philanthropic arm of Binance, the number of applications to study Web 3.0 education through its separate scholar program has reached an estimate of 82,200 worldwide in just six months.



In 2022, Binance Charity donated over $2.2 million in BUSD to projects spanning France, Senegal, Nigeria, Australia, Germany, Cyprus, Ukraine, South Africa and Brazil, offering students the opportunity to receive Web 3.0 education free-of-charge. Binance Academy has been partnering with Binance Charity as well as other top vocational institutions to provide quality Web 3.0 resources for these courses.