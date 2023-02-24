DOST, Fatima University unveil P6.9-M virtual reality lab

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and Our Lady of Fatima University (OLFU) recently launched the Multiple Applications for Reality-Virtuality Experience Laboratory (MARVEL).

DOST-PCIEERD officials headed by executive director Enrico C. Paringit along with Our Lady of Fatima University officials witness the unveiling of the MARVEL marker

Funded through the Institution Development Program (IDP) of the DOST’s Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development (PCIEERD), MARVEL is envisioned to provide state-of-the-art equipment and facilities for training and research in mixed reality applications for medical, allied health, and marine simulations.

MARVEL features an advanced motion capture (MoCap) system with sub-mm 3D precision and high-speed tracking capability.

MARVEL also has three top-of-the-line computer workstations with a combination of open-source and commercial software for creating multiple applications on various platforms.

Moreover, there are five head-mounted devices for testing and demonstrating mixed reality applications. All MARVEL devices are in a climate-controlled environment with an advanced sanitation system.

“The launch of the MARVEL facility opens the door for more game-changing innovations that will catapult technology-based solutions for the country’s education and health challenges,” said DOST-PCIEERD executive director Enrico C. Paringit.

During the inauguration, Dr. Michael Joseph S. Diño, the project lead of MARVEL team, expressed his gratitude to DOST-PCIEERD and their partners.

“We consider this as an ‘ichigo ichie’ experience. Ichigo ichie according to the Japanese is once in a lifetime. We are hoping to have more once-in-a-lifetime experiences in the near future. Thank you to DOST-PCIEERD and to our partners,” Diño said.

The P6.9-million research lab will allow Filipino researchers, educators, and IT professionals to conduct research and development activities and develop products that will help students improve their skills in emergency response and maritime studies.

In addition, the MARVEL project is expected to have a significant impact on the education and research landscape of the Philippines and will help local universities and colleges become more competitive in integrating educational technologies.

“We in DOST-PCIEERD have high hopes for the future projects of MARVEL especially the upcoming immersion and capacity-building programs, not only for the educators, researchers, and students at Our Lady of Fatima University but also in other universities. We anticipate the successful development of the mixed reality application through the partnerships and collaborations that will be fostered,” Paringit added.