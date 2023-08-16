DOST, Davao school open P11.3-M tech business incubator for health startups

The Department of Science and Technology – Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development (DOST-PCIEERD) and the University of Immaculate Concepcion (UIC) have officially unveiled the Mobilizing Advanced Research and Innovations to Advocate Nation-Building (MARIAN) Technology Business Incubator (TBI) to help the startup landscape in Davao City and the region by focusing on healthcare technologies and bridging the gap between academic research and industry.

“Through our partnership with UIC, we are providing a platform for students, faculty, and researchers to transform their R&D outputs into impactful startups, especially in the healthcare sector, that benefit the community. This collaboration aligns with our vision of advancing technology and entrepreneurship to contribute to the nation’s growth and development,” said Enrico C. Paringit, executive director of DOST-PCIEERD.

Meanwhile, Ceasar Ian Benablo, the MARIAN TBI manager, expressed his excitement for the inauguration of the TBI.

“We are thrilled about the possibilities this incubator offers to the health technology startup ecosystem in Davao City. We envision an environment where brilliant business ideas and research outputs converge to address pressing societal issues through the development of cutting-edge ICT tools, including mobile and web applications.”

As part of the TBI’s plan, they will be conducting trainings and workshops with their targeted Regional Partners and mentors, to increase awareness about the local startup ecosystem of Davao and develop the best startups from their region through the TBI’s incubation program to which will be validated with the leading TBIs abroad and in the country.

The MARIAN TBI was funded by DOST-PCIEERD through its Higher Education Institution Readiness for Innovation and Technopreneurship Program (HEIRIT).

The HEIRIT Program was developed to help universities meet the PCIEERD’s TBI funding requirements and train managers to effectively run DOST-affiliated TBIs. HEIRIT seeks to address the growing demand for early-stage entrepreneurial support, particularly in various regions across the Philippines.

MARIAN TBI is among the 44 TBIs supported by DOST-PCIEERD.