OnePlus unfazed by stronger players in PH smartphone market

With local rock band Urbandub and the Manila Symphony Orchestra performing in the background, Shenzhen-based smartphone brand OnePlus officially launched a premium offering for the PH market which was introduced to the global stage during the Cloud 11 online event – the OnePlus 11 5G.

“Nine momentous years ago, OnePlus started its historic journey. And just last year, it has officially landed here in the Philippines. Our goal is to deliver a powerful smartphone with exceptional user experience at an affordable price, a goal rooted in a mantra that’s just as simple as powerful,” said Mara Villaflor, OnePlus Philippines’ brand manager during her keynote.

From the release of the OnePlus One in April 2014 where the brand utilized a marketing strategy focused on building hype and generating interest through social media and invite-only sales, OnePlus now has an expanding portfolio of smartphones available for Filipinos and closely followed by tech enthusiasts and early adopters.

“At OnePlus, we do not aim for perfection but it is a constant pursuit for the better. We want to empower creators, shatter the walls of limitations and give everyone the ability and power to express their authenticity in the same level and quality as those flagship phones in the market,” she continued.

Despite the merger with parent company Oppo in 2020, OnePlus operates in the country as a separate brand while still taking advantage of Oppo’s resources in areas like manufacturing and supply chain management. Beyond the smartphone category, the company is also offering wires and wireless audio products in the Philippines.

“Through that OnePlus vision of relentless innovation, we were able to build one of the largest tech communities in the world, a community that drives us to keep moving forward in our pursuit to push the boundaries of performance deeply engraved in our brand DNA,” Villaflor added.

The OnePlus 11 5G smartphone is co-developed with Swedish imaging company Hasselblad and introduces the third generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile. The device also carries Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X memory, a 5000mAh battery with 100W charging capacity, and a 2K Amoled display with 120Hz screen refresh rate and Dolby Vision.

“While the market is saturated and dominated by strong players, we at OnePlus firmly believe that the user-centric technology we offer will always challenge market conventions and the status quo. The strong community we have started and continued to develop will bring about the change needed to shape and bring back the power to the consumers,” said Joanarc Sales, head of CRM and Public Relations.

The OnePlus 11 5G is designed with elements that revolve around premium-looking color tones, specially-treated glass, curves that flow across its unibody form factor, and a reinforced Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It also features ray tracing graphics, RAM-Vita app compression, Cryo-velocity VC Cooling, Dual Wi-Fi Acceleration, WiFi 7 support, and directional spatial audio.

Available in Titan Black and Eternal Green, the OnePlus 11 5G retails for P45,990 (8GB+128GB) and P49,990 (16GB+256GB), now available for pre-order via official online channels of OnePlus.