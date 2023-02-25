DOST, MSU Marawi inaugurate P10.07-M optoelectronics lab

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and the Mindanao State University Marawi Campus unveiled on Friday, Feb. 24, the P10.07-million MSU Marawi Optoelectronics Science Laboratory.

DOST-PCIEERD funded the procurement of one unit of tri-axis magnetron sputtering system, an equipment that can deposit thin films such metals and alloys to achieve the desired properties (electrical, optical properties, etc.) for a certain application

The optoelectronics laboratory, the first of its kind in the region, was put up to provide faculty researchers, graduate, and undergraduate physics students, as well as those from the BARMM, Region 10, and businesses in Iligan and Cagayan De Oro, with a research facility that can inspire them to come up with innovations in the region.

Project leader Florencio Recoleto Jr. emphasized the importance of the laboratory for MSU’s physics program.

“The facility is also accessible to our PhD residents, who can use the laboratory to the fullest extent possible and leverage the quality of education in the region when it comes to nanoscience,” said Recoleto.

DOST secretary Renato Solidum Jr., urged MSU’s researchers and innovators to assist the agency actively and continuously in its pursuit of science, technology, and innovation, particularly in higher education institutions and state universities and colleges.

“We are extremely pleased that we can increase the workforce of the country through initiatives like this, which can lead to local and international collaborations as well as boost interest in research, product development, and product outputs because of the facility’s presence,” he said.

The project was funded under the DOST-PCIEERD’s Institutional Development Program (IDP) to enable local scientists to conduct research on emerging technologies.

The MSU Marawi Optoelectronics Laboratory will film deposition of various metals, including copper, palladium, and gold, as well as coatings for stronger materials, anti-wear, anti-thrust, and heat resistance.

Optoelectronic devices like solar cells, semiconductors, LEDs, diode lasers, and transistors will also be produced.

DOST-PCIEERD executive director Enrico C. Paringit, Mindanao State University officials headed by Basari D. Mapupuno and the Ministry of Science and Technology BARMM-Lanao del Sur representative witness the unveiling of MSU Marawi Optoelectronics Laboratory marker

“Supporting facilities is part of PCIEERD’s commitment to enable researchers in the region, particularly our students, to realize their full potential for advancing science and making an impact,” DOST-PCIEERD executive director Enrico Paringit said.

Paringit also extolled that “the science our innovators and researchers generate should ultimately redound to our people and create ripples for rebuilding and empowering communities such as Southern Mindanao”. The laboratory will provide a platform for researchers and students to collaborate on projects that will have a significant impact on the region and the country.

The MSU Marawi Optoelectronics Laboratory is one of the 45 facilities funded by the DOST-PCIEERD’s IDP in the country in the last eight years.