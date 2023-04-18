OnePlus PH to roll out Nord CE 3 Lite 5G smartphone, Nord Buds 2

OnePlus Philippines is set to launch Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and Nord Buds 2 on April 21 to provide powerful OnePlus products that are more accessible to Filipinos.

The New OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and OnePlus Nord

Both products got significant upgrades from its predecessor, guaranteeing a more improved and streamlined user experience while remaining at an affordable, reasonable price point.

The Nord CE 3 Lite 5G carries a 5000 mAH battery with a 67 SuperVOOC fast charging feature that allows you to juice up from 0% to 80% in just 30 mins, allowing you to enjoy the device all-day and uninterrupted. Its high-resolution 108 MP camera with 3x lossless zoom feature gives you the chance to capture brighter, clearer, and more natural images.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is built with 6.72” 120Hz FHD Display, 680 nits of peak brightness, and a 200% volume plus dual stereo speakers. It also has a Snapdragon 695 Chipset and an 8GB RAM expansion.

To complement the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, OnePlus also offers the new OnePlus Nord Buds 2, which is designed to amp up your sound experience by delivering an impactful bass and immense clarity in audio quality.

The Nord Buds 2 has the largest driver unit at 12.4 mm that increases the bass quality through allowing more air inflow. The Nord Buds 2 also has a BassWave Enhancement feature that makes the audio quality true to its original sound quality while exhibiting a broad bass.

Furthermore, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2’s active noise cancellation feature has a 25dB depth and a dual-core processor to reduce unwanted background noise.

The Nord CE 3 Lite 5G comes in two colors – pastel lime and chromatic gray while the Nord Buds 2 is available in lightning white and thunder gray.