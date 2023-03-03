More PH businesses turning to tech to optimize operations, says cloud firm

The Philippines is undergoing a digital transformation, with organizations of all sizes embracing technology to drive growth, optimize operations, and stay ahead of the competition, cloud services company Cloud4C said.

In photo during the signing ceremony are (from left) Deb Deep Sengupta, Cloud4C global president and chief revenue officer; Eric Emmanuel Ebro, CFO of Metro Pacific Agro Ventures Inc (MPAV); Toby Gatchalian, CCO of Metro Pacific Agro Ventures Inc; and Edler Panlilio, Cloud4C Philippines president and CEO

Cloud4C further said from small businesses to large corporations, companies are realizing the importance of digital transformation to remain relevant in today’s fast-paced and constantly evolving digital landscape.

The adoption of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and other cutting-edge technologies is enabling organizations to streamline processes, improve customer experiences, and gain a competitive edge.

As the demand for digital solutions continues to grow, Philippine organizations are leaping and embracing digital transformation in a big way, positioning themselves for long-term success in the digital age.

A case in point is Metro Pacific Agro Ventures Inc (MPAV), parent company of The Laguna Creamery Inc. which manufactures Carmen’s Best Ice Cream and dairy products.

They have recently embarked on a digital transformation journey to implement their SAP enterprise resource planning (ERP) software to manage business operations and customer relations. This move will help Carmen’s Best automate and streamline their processes, integrate data, and improve decision-making.

“The assistance of Cloud4C will allow us to automate our ERP and ability to track, control and improve our profitability and resilience. We really look forward to this investment in SAP through our implementing partner Cloud4C,” Eric Emmanuel Ebro, CFO of Metro Pacific Agro Ventures Inc (MPAV) said.

Another Filipino company currently on its journey to digital transformation is the ATR Asset Management Group (ATRAM or ATRAM Group). An independent asset and wealth management company that offers mutual funds, unit investment trust fund, and trust services, has entrusted Cloud4C for their data lake projects.

ATRAM operates through ATR Asset Management, Inc. and the ATRAM Trust Corporation. This group manages portfolios consisting of mutual funds, trust assets, insurance portfolios, and real estate for proprietary and third-party clients.

“Cloud4C is very responsive and flexible in their ways of working. They try to understand our requirements. At the end of the day, it is really knowing what we want to accomplish. It is their adaptability and responsiveness that really stood out and they have been a really good partner and we look forward to the next phases of our project,” Deanno Basas, CEO-Digital of ATRAM Trust Corporation, said, commenting about their recent data lake project with Cloud4C.

Cloud4C’s unique position in the value chain allows clients to receive end-to-end solutions, from planning to execution, driving greater outcomes and business value. Cloud4C’s expertise and innovative approach to cloud technology have made them a trusted partner for organizations seeking to optimize its operations and drive growth.

With its focus on delivering real-world solutions and outcomes, Cloud4C is fast becoming the go-to partner for businesses looking to take their digital transformation journey to the next level.

“Cloud services are the backbone of modern business, and small businesses are no exception as they provide these enterprises with the flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness they need to compete with larger organizations,” Edler Panlilio, president and CEO of Cloud4C, said.

“With cloud services, small businesses can easily access the tools and resources they need to grow and succeed without having to invest in costly infrastructure or IT staff. In today’s fast-paced business environment, small businesses need to be nimble and responsive to stay competitive, and cloud services are the key to achieving that goal.”

Cloud4C has a suite of cloud-managed solutions services that allow its clients to modernize their businesses through transformative innovation. Cloud4C has the best network and alignment with all the global hyperscalers such as Microsoft, AWS and Google Cloud.