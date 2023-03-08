Google to provide online training scholarships to LGBTQ+ members in PH

Google, together with the Globe Group, has announced that it is providing Google Career Certificate scholarships to the members of the Philippine LGBT Chamber of Commerce (PLCC).

Photo shows (from left) Google Philippines head of communications and public affairs Mervin Wenke; Google Philippine country director Bernadette Nacario; Globe portfolio director for content ecosystems and media conglomerates Erben Pilapil-Tuazon; PLCC director for research, learning, and development Amrei Dizon; PLCC chair Ronn Astillas; Globe portfolio manager for content ecosystems and media conglomerates Justin Enriquez

A Grow with Google initiative, Google Career Certificates (GCC) are a suite of flexible online training programs via Coursera.org. These certificates are designed to provide learners from all backgrounds with digital skills within an estimated time of 3 to 6 months.

On top of the four certificates IT Support, UX Design, Data Analytics, and Project Management launched in 2022, two new courses will be available to learners: Digital Ecommerce and IT Automation.

Google Career Certificates are available for everyone aged 18 and above and require no previous degree or experience.

“The country’s digital economy continues to grow and Google is committed to creating inclusive opportunities for the LGBTQ+ community. Through the Google Career Certificate scholarships program and together with our partners, we hope that members of the LGBTQ+ community under the PLCC will get the digital skillset needed to remain globally competitive and land career opportunities that will eventually improve their lives and the community,” said Bernadette Nacario, country director of Google Philippines.

Google said it will work closely with the Globe Group and the PLCC to distribute the GCC scholarships. These distribution partners will nominate qualified recipients and track the progress of the scholars.

“Our partnership with Google and the Globe Group is a step closer towards our vision of an enhanced ‘DEIcosystem’ (diversity, equity, and inclusion ecosystem) where community movers genuinely pursue socio-economic inclusion for all,” expressed Ronn Astillas, PLCC chair.

“We in PLCC believe that businesses, especially the large ones, must serve as catalysts in providing greater opportunities for LGBT+ individuals as they grow and compete in a dynamic economic landscape. We all win when the most vulnerable and smaller groups win as well — only then can we say that love truly wins.”

“We are proud to be part of an initiative that gives inclusive access to advanced tech training. Our partnership with Google Philippines for its Career Certificates program will truly help promote digital skills and uplift the lives of more Filipinos,” said Globe Group chief sustainability and corporate communications officer Yoly Crisanto.