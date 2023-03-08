Pokémon unveils news channel, bares world championships

In celebration of Pokémon Day, the Pokémon Company is presenting an overview of all the latest Pokémon news announced at Pokémon Presents on February 27.

All the latest Pokémon news are on Pokémon Presents 2023.2.27 trailer.

The company also announced 2023 Pokémon World Championships, which will be held at the Pacifico Yokohama from August 11-13, 2023.

Participants will battle in the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, Pokémon GO, and Pokémon UNITE for the title of World Champion.

The product was collaboratively developed by three parties: the design firm nendo, Creatures Inc., and The Pokémon Company. It’s a set of products featuring originally designed battling accessories and three preconstructed decks so the Pokémon TCG can be universally enjoyed.

This product will be offered to players through lottery-based sales on Pokémon Center Online starting in late February 2023.

The concept for Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic is TCG that can be universally enjoyed at any time.

Merit 1: All items needed for battling have been redesigned from scratch.

Merit 2: You can play for a long time with unique regulations.



Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic will be released in four languages: Japanese, English, Korean, and Traditional Chinese. Their respective sales methods will differ, but in Japan, we plan to do lottery-based sales starting in late February.



More info on sales methods will be announced at a later date via the Trainer’s website.

The Legendary Pokémon Zacian joined the fray on Sunday, February 26, for the Pokémon Day.

Zacian is an All-Rounder that specializes in melee attacks. Zacian’s Unite Move, Sovereign Sword, consumes Aeos energy it’s carrying in order to unleash a powerful attack to a wider area.

Players will be able to knock out multiple opponents at once or deliver a concentrated attack to a single target. Using the right attack for the right situation can give the player the upper hand in battle.

Announcing the Adventure in Zacian’s Weald event, in which players can get Zacian’s Unite license.

The Adventure in Zacian’s Weald event started in Pokémon UNITE from Sunday, February 26, at 4:00 p.m. PST and conclude on Sunday, March 26, at 4:59 p.m. PDT.

Players can throw dice they get by logging in (and other means) to advance spaces on a board. They can earn adventure coins by completing missions on each space and then exchange them for Zacian’s Unite license. Zacian will appear as a Boss Pokémon in a special type of quick battle.

Players can take on a series of powerful Pokémon that stand in their way in a special type of quick battle — Boss Rush. Plus, Zacian will appear in both its Hero of Many Battles form and its Crowned Sword form.

To commemorate Pokémon Day, the company is also giving players a gift code that they can use to get a gold Zacian Pokémon boost emblem, which has useful effects in battle.

Gift code: POKEMONDAY

Gift contents: gold Zacian Pokémon boost emblem ×1



This gift code is redeemable until Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 4:59 p.m. PDT. Please see the official Pokémon UNITE webpage for details on how to redeem the gift code.

Pokémon from the Paldea region are also appearing for the first time. A menu inspired by the Paldea Pokémon will also appear. Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly have just arrived from the Paldea region to join Pokémon Café ReMix.

A new menu, Paldea plate, inspired by the Paldea Pokémon, will also appear.